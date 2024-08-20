How and When to See the Rare Super Blue Moon





There is something magical about the moon. The way it lights up the sky after the sun sets, the way it pierces through the darkness, the way it peeks out from behind clouds in the darkness. The moon has been the subject of countless poems and songs, it is central to many religions and spiritualities, and if you think that influencing the tides is magic, then it really is.

Tonight, Monday, August 19, weather permitting, we will be able to witness a rare blue supermoon. But what does that actually mean? And how often is it really a “one-time thing”?

Fear no more, because we have all the answers. Here’s everything you need to know about the blue supermoon that will grace the sky tomorrow evening.

Recommended: How to see the dazzling Perseid meteor shower. How to see the Northern Lights from the UK.

What is a Blue Moon?

An old question, but with a slightly disappointing answer. No, the moon will not turn a brilliant aqua. The title actually refers to the timing of the moon, not the color of the moon. There are also two separate definitions of a blue moon. Let’s look at both.

The way the calendar is aligned with the lunar cycle is that there are roughly 13 full moons every two years, and one of those is a “blue moon,” but that’s not the case this time. Another definition of a “blue moon” is the fourth full moon in a season, and that’s exactly what happened this summer. We’ll see it on Monday.

Additionally, a supermoon means that the moon is in a closer orbit to Earth, making it appear larger to us humans.

When and how to see the super blue moon in the UK

The sun sets just after 8 p.m., but it is expected to be a bit cloudy at the moment. Clear skies always make it easier to see the moon, but thick, dark clouds can make it more difficult. The best bet is to get out of the city and head to a less-polluted area, away from buildings and obstructing views.

You don't need any equipment to see the moon. Just look up. Take a telescope or binoculars and head to the hill for a better view.

Over the weekend, you may have noticed that the moon was larger and brighter than usual. On both Saturday (August 17) and Sunday (August 18), the moon was preparing for a grand spectacle today (August 19).

How rare are super blue moons?

Contrary to popular belief, blue moons are not that rare in astronomical phenomena. The first kind, which does not appear tomorrow, occurs about once every two years, while the other kinds are more common, usually occurring more than once every few seasons.

Supermoons occur two or three times a year, but it’s rarer to see two at the same time—about once every decade. Either way, it’s definitely worth sticking your head out the window to catch one.

What is the spiritual meaning of a super blue moon?

According to astrology, the Blue Moon is a time of heightened emotions and energy. Some believe it is the perfect time to strive for growth and change in your life, because it is a time of second chances and redemption.

For spiritual people, the full moon is an important time of the month, and the blue moon helps to heighten that significance. This is the perfect opportunity to do something you’ve been putting off or to recharge with fresh moon water. Whatever suits you better.

When will the next super blue moon occur?

Once this one passes, you’ll have to wait quite a while for the stars to line up like this again. The next blue supermoon isn’t expected until 2037, so make sure to catch it at least once before you go to bed.

Then, 14 years later, we meet again in the next work. Same place, same time?

Have you seen this little forgotten town in England that's being touted for a whopping £500 million?

PLUS: One of the world's most famous artists takes over Liverpool Cathedral.

Stay informed: Sign up to the free Time Out UK newsletter and we'll keep you up to date with the latest UK news and the biggest happenings across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeout.com/uk/news/the-uk-is-getting-a-rare-super-blue-moon-how-and-when-to-see-august-supermoon-081824 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos