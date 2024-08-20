Ole! Jose Luis Ballester becomes first Spaniard to win US Amateur





By: Josh Berhow August 18, 2024

Jose Luis Ballester lifts the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur on Sunday at Hazeltine.

USGA/Chris Keane

CHASKA, Minn. The legend of Jose Luis Ballester slowly spread across the property Thursday afternoon.

In a round-of-16 match against Christian Brand at Hazeltine National Golf Club, Ballester and Brand hit the 624-yard par-5 No. 3 uphill and into the wind. Ballester's tee shot found the right side of the fairway, and about 315 yards out, he reached into his bag and grabbed … the driver.

The 100 or so fans walking the course exchanged puzzled glances. A driver? But Ballester swung hard and hit a low, piercing ball that landed in front of the green and rolled to the flag, 15 feet away. He showed no expression, but those around him were stunned. Fans walked around checking the distances on the sprinkler heads. A few who had brought rangefinders measured the distance themselves.

Even three holes later, on the 6th fairway, a man in his fifties was still trying to unpack it all. He was walking aimlessly through the rough while talking on his phone.

“That’s the driver who came off that damn bridge, Steve,” he said. “You should have heard the noise. Not the sight, but the noise.”

So who is this new U.S. Amateur champion? Despite being ranked 10th in the world, the Spaniard has kept a low profile all week thanks to his calm and understated demeanor. But after Sunday and his two-set win over Noah Kent in the U.S. Amateur final, Ballester is no longer out of sight.

Not even close.

To beat Kent in the 36-hole final, Ballester also had to dominate the crowd. This was already an American-Spaniard matchup on American soil, and Kent was even somewhat of a local, given that he attends the University of Iowa, just a 4 1/2-hour drive south. He had massive support in his camp, and while he never got too aggressive, he still tipped the balance heavily in favor of the young sophomore.

Luckily, Ballester had perhaps the best person in the world to properly brief him on this particular situation: Sergio Garcia. They hail from the same region of Spain, and Garcia’s father, Victor Garcia, has coached Ballester for the past seven years. Ballester and Sergio have grown close and have even played rounds together, and it was on this same course that Garcia faced a raucous American crowd for the 2016 Ryder Cup, when he split his Sunday singles match with fan favorite Phil Mickelson.

Garcia and Ballester talked throughout the week and again Saturday night.

“He told me to stay patient in my game,” said Ballester, a senior at Arizona State, “and the best way to show that to other fans is with your game.”

Jose Luis Ballester putts as Noah Kent watches during the U.S. Amateur final on Sunday. USGA/Chris Keane

Ping-pong helps, too. He’s played every night this week, and even though he seems cold on the ropes, Ballester joked that ping-pong probably helps him get his aggression out. “I’m really, really mad at ping-pong,” he said of not having to do it on the course. He played again Saturday night, though he had trouble sleeping. Yes, he was already in contention for the 2025 Masters and the U.S. Open just by reaching the final, but how many people can say they’ve won that trophy? It keeps a man up at night.

“When you get to this final and these kinds of opportunities, you want to write your name in history,” Ballester said.

The son of former Olympians who competed in three different Olympic Games, Ballester has good genes. His father, Jose Luis Ballester, was a swimmer and his mother, Sonia Barrio, won gold in field hockey at the 1992 Summer Games. But he has also found success on the golf course. In three years at ASU, he was an honorable mention All-America in each season. In 2023, he qualified for the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and missed the cut by two shots. He hits the ball a mile, but his short game is no joke, either.

Last year, he missed the cut at the U.S. Amateur, his first USGA event. Now? He was in the final round and had a chance to become the first Spaniard to win the Havemeyer Trophy. And on Sunday morning, Ballester wasted no time in taking advantage. He birdied two of four and took a 2-point lead early, and even on the holes where Ballester didn't birdie, Kent struggled to get going. Ballester won the 16th and 17th holes with pars and was 4 points ahead after the 18th.

During the break between rounds, Kent, a sophomore from Iowa, said he took a long shower and spent time on the phone, talking with mentor John Harris, sports psychologist Brett McCabe and coach Claude Harmon III. Something worked, because Kent gave the crowd a boost when he birdied the opening hole of the second 18.

“You don't want to be down four going into an 18-hole match,” Kent said, “but it's happened before and I kept telling myself that.”

The two battled through the afternoon, and Ballester's lead was cut to 2 after Kent won the 31st and 32nd holes. On the 33rd hole (the par-4 16th), Ballester hit his drive to the right and ended up with tree trouble and a terrible lie. He threw his shot into the marsh in front of the green. Ballester's best friend Navid Mousavi watched nearby, anxiously biting his nails and exhaling. Aside from Ballester's two Arizona State coaches who made the trip, Mousavi was perhaps the only pro-Ballester fan who actually knew him and was there.

Mousavi grew up in Ballester and plays on the men's team at William Carey University in Mississippi. He played in Saturday's semifinals and has watched every shot the last two days.

“He’s a big boy with great values,” said Mousavi, who wore a white version of the red Spanish national team jersey that Ballester wore Sunday. “He’s always been a long hitter, but around 15 or 16, he got huge, bigger and stronger. He’s always been strong in the gym, and he’s still hitting.”

Mousavi said Ballester was serious on the ropes but could also be clumsy, as when they were rooming together for a tournament when they were 14 and Ballester randomly shaved a strip of hair from his calf and also took some from his eyebrow. (“His mother was not happy,” Mousavi said.)

His college coach, Matt Thurmond, said Ballester isn't the vocal leader of the Sun Devils and has a tendency to fall asleep or take naps before the round, but once a round starts, he has no problem getting going.

And that 16th hole where Ballester got into trouble on the 34th of the day may have been Thurmond's favorite moment Sunday. Ballester finally found the ball after a few minutes of searching, pulled it out hard and scared the hole with a try for par from 40 feet away. Kent had an easy two-putt par to win and cut Ballester's lead to 1, but Thurmond said it was an example of Ballester's determination. He just assumed he was going to take a drop and hope to chip.

“The fact that he was able to putt and maybe try to sink the ball,” Thurmond said, “I felt like that was kind of a little victory and showed his fight.”

They pushed with pars on the par-3 17th hole, so Ballester and Kent went to the 36th hole with Ballester 1 up. Kent hit into a fairway bunker, missed the green and failed to chip for birdie, and the hole was conceded after Ballester nestled his birdie putt within tap range.

He had won. And then he started crying.

“I started thinking a lot about my family and friends, especially my mom and dad,” Ballester said. “It was a tough summer for me. I wasn’t feeling great and I had some personal issues. My grandmother wasn’t feeling great. She’s pretty sick. It was a tough summer in Spain, so I feel like all those emotions came out thinking about my family and friends in Spain.”

Thurmond couldn't hold back his tears either.

“Just seeing him in that moment, a moment that will last forever, changes his life,” Thurmond said. “To get to that moment, to be that good, on that stage, you have to overcome a lot, and he did it.”

It was a day of celebration. Not only a U.S. Amateur trophy, but also Ballester's birthday. He turned 21 on Sunday.

“It doesn't get any better than this,” he said.

