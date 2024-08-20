What is a Blue Supermoon and when will it appear in the UK skies? | Moon





The UK enjoyed a weekend of vivid sunsets and sunrises, with the moon taking on a distinct orange hue. Monday night is expected to see both a blue moon and a supermoon, with the relatively rare lunar phenomenon of a blue supermoon expected to occur.

Why is the sky red and the moon orange?

The colorful shade seen in the UK over the weekend is due to smoke from wildfires across the North American Atlantic. According to the Met Office, the red sky appears when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure. This scatters blue light, leaving only the red light, giving the sky a striking appearance.

According to the BBC's Sky at Night magazine, when the moon is low on the horizon, it appears more orange because the light has to pass through a greater thickness of Earth's atmosphere. In summer, when the moon is full or near full, it is below the celestial equator, so when viewed from the UK, it doesn't rise high enough above the horizon to lose its orange hue.

What is a Supermoon?

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point called perigee. This happens about three to four times a year.

At its closest point, the full moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, which is dimmer than the faintest moon when it is farthest from Earth in its orbit.

Supermoons can be difficult to detect visually, but they do affect Earth. Because the moon is closest to the Sun, higher tides may occur than usual.

This supermoon will appear as a full moon in the sky for three days.

A blue supermoon over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. Photo: Thenews2/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock What is a blue moon?

Confusingly, there are two different definitions of a blue moon.

There are typically 12 full moons per year, one in each calendar month. However, the lunar cycle does not always align with our calendar.

A blue moon occurs every two to three years when there are two full moons in a single month. However, a blue moon is also defined as the third full moon in a four-month astronomical season, which begins and ends on the spring and autumn equinoxes.

Monday night's blue supermoon falls under the seasonal definition. There was also a blue supermoon in the monthly definition last August.

The moon will not appear blue. In fact, it will appear more red or yellow at dusk due to light refracting through the atmosphere at the horizon.

How rare is a blue supermoon?

According to NASA, Monday night’s combination of a full moon, supermoon, and blue moon is highly irregular. The terms blue moon and supermoon are not scientific, so there are different definitions for the terms, which adds to the variability in estimates of when the next blue supermoon will occur.

The blue supermoon over Lake Michigan in Chicago last year. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Can you see the blue supermoon in the UK?

The blue supermoon will be 100% full at 7:25 p.m. on Monday. The moon will rise in the eastern sky at approximately 8:50 p.m. and set in the western sky at approximately 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to BBC weather presenter Simon King, the weather forecast looks unfavourable, with cloud and patchy rain set to spread eastwards across the UK. There will be limited time for clear skies during the rest of the night.

King said Tuesday night's blue supermoon won't technically be a full moon, but it will be near full and there's a better chance of clear skies.

