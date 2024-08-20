US confirms Trump campaign claims that computer system was hacked by Iranian hackers





The US government has officially endorsed former President Donald Trump's allegations that Iran hacked his campaign.

In a joint statement Monday, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Iran was behind attempts this year to hack the presidential campaigns of both political parties.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, including influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns,” the agencies said in the statement.

This includes recently reported activities aimed at compromising former President Trump's campaign, which the IC [intelligence community] The IC believes that the Iranians have sought, through social engineering and other efforts, to gain access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties. Such activities, including thefts and disclosures, are intended to influence the U.S. electoral process. It is important to note that this approach is not new. Iran and Russia have employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and previous federal election cycles, but also in other countries around the world.

Google accused the same hackers of targeting the Biden-Harris campaign before President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, but it's unclear whether those hackers were hacked. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' campaign had previously said it had no indication it had been hacked.

The agencies said the FBI continues to investigate.

Protecting the integrity of our elections from foreign influence or interference is our top priority, the agencies said. As the lead threat responder, the FBI has been monitoring this activity, has been in contact with victims, and will continue to investigate and gather information to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible. We will not tolerate foreign efforts to influence or interfere with our elections, including targeting U.S. political campaigns.

The Iranian mission to the UN in the United States has denied any attempt to interfere in the elections.

“Such allegations are baseless and without any foundation,” the mission said in a statement. As we have previously stated, the Islamic Republic of Iran has neither the intention nor the motive to interfere in the US presidential election. If the US government sincerely believes in the validity of its allegations, it should provide us with relevant evidence, if any, to which we will respond accordingly.

Three US media outlets, Politico, The New York Times and The Washington Post, reported this month that they had received documents that appeared to have been stolen from the Trump campaign. A campaign spokesman said the documents were part of an Iranian hacking operation aimed at hurting Donald Trump's chances of being elected. Last week, the FBI announced it was investigating hacking attempts by both parties.

On Wednesday, Google released a detailed report on an Iranian hacking group, saying it targeted the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns in May and June.

The United States had previously accused Iran of being behind the largest election influence operation before 2020, a convoluted operation to send harassing emails to Florida Democrats to make them believe they were under threat from the Proud Boys, a far-right group that supports Trump.

