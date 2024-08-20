UK banks could help savers as they race to repay $100 billion in coronavirus loans | Banking





Britain's biggest banks are facing a deadline to repay more than $100 billion in pandemic-era loans, and experts say that could be a boon for savers as banks and building societies compete to attract customers with attractive rates to free up cash.

More than 70 lenders, from big banks and credit unions such as HSBC and Nationwide, to digital and specialist lenders such as Starling Bank and Aldermore, have borrowed a total of £193 billion from the Bank of England as part of an emergency programme launched in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Term Financing Scheme for Small Businesses (TFSME), which preceded the government’s rebound lending programme, was intended to encourage banks to continue lending to small businesses amid growing economic uncertainty. It was linked to the Bank of England’s base rate, which was cut to a record low of 0.1%, to boost bank balance sheets at minimal cost.

The central bank is now asking lenders to repay their debt, with $100 billion of the remaining $153 billion due over the next 18 months. That means banks will need to quickly decide how to repay or replace billions of pounds worth of TFSME funding without leaving a huge hole in their balance sheets.

Banks such as Barclays and Lloyds, the biggest borrowers with about $18 billion and $30 billion in outstanding funds respectively, have said they plan to tap into existing cash pools or are confident they can borrow money at relatively low rates.

But smaller lenders will likely have to take more costly routes, such as opening up wholesale markets to borrow from other financial institutions, bundling customer loans and selling some of the loans to investors on the open market as securitization, or attracting new deposits from new and existing savings customers with attractive rates and deals.

Whichever path banks choose, the rapid increase in demand will force them to compete for funds from investors and savers.

Some banks are likely to consider replacing it. [TFSME] With ~ [more expensive] HSBC banking analyst Robin Down said in a research note that this could be through market-based wholesale funding or more aggressive competition for deposits. Could this lead to a resurgence of deposit competition later this year? We think it is entirely possible.

This is good news for savers, but it will put pressure on bank balance sheets and net interest margins, especially as the Bank of England begins to cut interest rates. The net interest margin is the difference between the income earned from lending fees and the amount paid to savers, and is a key measure of a lender's profitability.

The Bank of England has not overlooked this point, warning that replacing TFSME funds could be difficult, especially at a time when central banks are looking to sell their own bonds on the open market.

Taken together, these trends could have implications for banks' sources and costs of funding, the central bank said in its June Financial Stability Report.

Other lenders, such as Metro Bank, are trying to avoid the competition and sell assets to cover costs. The lender, which borrowed $3 billion from TFSME funds, announced last month that it would sell its $2.5 billion mortgage book to NatWest to clear the tab.

It is consistent with Metro's new strategy of moving away from standard home equity loans, but Chief Executive Daniel Frumkin said it was a way to avoid raising huge amounts of cash that could hurt profitability.

“There are a huge number of TFSMEs left, and at some point the banks are going to have to find liquidity to repay them,” Frumkin said.

I think competition for deposit rates will intensify over the next 18 months. [and] It's expensive. Margins will be affected, profitability will be affected, he added.

So we think it's probably better to sit on the sidelines while we look at what we think will be a very confusing time in 2025, 2026, 2027 when people are trying to raise money to pay off their TFSME debt.

