2024 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP | EVENT GUIDE





The 2024 US Open will be held at Harrahs Resort in Atlantic City, USA, from August 19-24, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. The final two days will be broadcast live by renowned broadcasters DAZN in the US and Brazil, and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

2024 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPDates: August 19-24, 2024Location: Harrahs Resort, Atlantic City, NJ, United States

PLAYERSThe US Open Pool Championship will see 256 of the best cue players compete in Atlantic City, USA, for the prestigious title and a share of the $300,000 prize money.

Selected players participating in the US Open Championship:

Ko Ping Chung, defending champion (Chinese Taipei) Shane Van Boening – five-time US Open champion (USA) Anton Raga (Philippines) Jayson Shaw (Great Britain) Aloysius Yapp (Singapore) Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain) Joshua Filler (Germany) Duong Quoc Hoang (Vietnam) Fedor Gorst (USA) Barry Hearn OBE (Great Britain)

Check out the full US Open Championship draw here.

PRIZES The Open Pool Championship has a total prize pool of $300,000 with the following breakdown:

Winner – $50,000Second Runner-Up – $25,000Semi-Finalists (x2) – $13,000Quarter-Finalists (x4) – $6,750Last 16 (x8) – $4,500Last 32 (x16) – $3,000Last 64 (x32) – $1,750Last 128 (x32) – $1,000

SPECTATOR TICKETSSpectators will be able to catch the action live from Harrahs Resort in Atlantic City, USA all week long, with tickets available here.

SCHEDULEThe US Open Championship will take place from August 19 to 24

Session TimesAll times are local time (EDT)

Days 1-4 (August 19-22) – 256 in the last 16 daysFrom 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Days 5-6 (August 23-24) – Last 16 to winner Saturday, August 10 10am to 2:30pm / 4:30pm to 9pm Sunday, August 11 10am to 2:30pm / 4:30pm to 7:30pm

WHERE TO WATCH

Not sure what time the US Open Championship starts in your country? Check below or find out here.

Atlantic City 10am Las Vegas 7am London 3pm Vienna 4pm Cape Town – 4pm Jeddah – 5pm Hanoi 9pm Manila – 10pm Tokyo 11pm Sydney 12am

LIVE SCORINGLive scoring, rack by rack, including the full game schedule, will be available throughout the event here.

BROADCAST DETAILSCoverage of Days 1-4 of the US Open Championship will be broadcast live on the following broadcasters, including Matchroom.Live.

DAZN USA and Brazil Sportcast Taiwan Nova Czech Republic and Slovakia Viaplay Baltics, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Poland and Iceland Vietcontent Vietnam

Coverage of Days 5 and 6 of the US Open Championship will be broadcast live on the following broadcasters:

Sky Sports UK & Ireland DAZN USA & Brazil AMC Network Hungary Fox Sports Australia Sportcast Taiwan Nova Czech Republic & Slovakia Sky Network New Zealand Sportklub Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia & Slovenia Viaplay Baltics, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Poland & Iceland Vietcontent Vietnam VTM Belgium

All other territories can watch the matches on Matchroom.live. You can sign up for a monthly pass here.

MERCHANDISEThe official apparel partner of the World Nineball Tours, Onboard Sportswear, will be present at the US Open Championship with an exclusive range of merchandise available to spectators.

From event jerseys to training jackets to graphic tees, shop the full range here.

SOCIAL MEDIAYou can follow all the action as it happens on Matchroom Pools' social channels. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X, TikTok and YouTube.

Official PartnersHarrahs ResortCaesars EntertainmentAtlantic City Sports CommissionOfficial Cue, Case & Rest PartnerCuetec

Official partner of Simonis clothing

Official Table PartnerDiamond

Official Partner of Aramith Billiard Balls

Official Kamui Chalk, Tip and Glove Partner

Official Partner of the Magic Ball Rack Model Rack

Official Lodging PartnerHarrahs Resort

Official Clothing PartnerOnboard Sportswear

