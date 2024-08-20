UK riots: Mother of six jailed for throwing bricks at police in Hartlepool | UK News





A mother of six who threw a brick at police in a “truly shameful” act of violence during the UK riots has been jailed.

Donna Conniff was jailed for two years after being identified from CCTV and video footage of the chaos in Hartlepool on July 31.

The man, in his 40s, was seen throwing bricks and stones at officers and was later arrested on August 13, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Conniff, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, was also seen handing a brick to a youth who threw it at police, as he was part of a crowd that was swarming the officers.

She was also seen joining in the cheers as the missile was launched.

Judge Francis Laird KC accepted Conniff, who had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent assault, was remorseful, but said a custodial sentence was the right course of action.

“Your actions and those of those around you were truly shameful,” he said.

Coniff, of Alford Court, Hartlepool, shouted “I love you” to his family sitting in the gallery as he was led out of the dock.

Teenager throws chair at police

A 19-year-old man who threw a chair at police outside a hotel housing refugees and shouted “Yorkshire, Yorkshire” has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Niven Mathewman was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court for assaulting a man in Rotherham on August 4.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said Mathewman was part of an “ignorant mob” that engaged in racist disorder and that the incident was “extremely frightening to everyone present”.

The court heard that 58 police officers, three police dogs and a police horse were injured during the chaos.

Man jailed for violent assault in Whitehall

A 67-year-old man has been jailed for 20 months after shouting “you are no longer British” at police officers during a protest in Whitehall, central London.

David Notley, of Buckhurst Hill, Epping Forest, pleaded guilty to causing violent disorder and causing religious distress.

London Crown Court heard that Notley confronted police in a “fighting stance” on July 31 and pushed another protester towards officers, “sparking a physical confrontation between police and protesters”.

Home Improvement Company 'Spreading Hate'

A self-employed home renovator has been jailed after being accused of causing a commotion outside a Rotherham hotel housing refugees.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Nathan Palmer was at the “front line” of a large mob that became increasingly violent towards police.

The hearing heard that a 29-year-old from Rotherham grabbed a police shield and turned it around after it fell during the riots on August 4.

Palmer, who previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, with the judge saying his actions had “spread hatred”.

Palmer was facing drug charges when he was involved in a mob attack that resulted in a fire at a hotel, and he responded to the scene after seeing details on social media.

Read more on Sky News: Urgent measures to tackle prison overcrowding Hundreds of prison spaces have been released to deal with the rioters.

Man who threw rocks at police has been jailed

A man who “fell down” and threw a stone at police after riots in Sunderland has been jailed for 26 months.

Dean Gronewald, 32, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting one charge of violent disorder at a previous hearing.

The court heard that Gronewald was filmed throwing a stone into Yonggol Square during the riots on August 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-riots-mother-of-six-who-threw-brick-at-police-in-hartlepool-jailed-13199761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos