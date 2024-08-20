Rocket explodes during tests at new spaceport in Shetland, UK | Aerospace Industry





A rocket company has pledged to return to normal operations as soon as possible after an explosion occurred during testing at its new spaceport in Shetland, UK.

The test was carried out by Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), a German company that aims to launch Britain's first vertical rocket into orbit.

The nine-engine test, which took place on Monday at the Saxabod spaceport on Unst Island, was one of several tests to be conducted ahead of launch.

RFA reported that the stage was lost due to a strange incident, but there were no injuries.

The launch pad has been preserved and secured, the situation is under control, and the immediate danger has been mitigated.

RFA, based in Augsburg, Germany, said it was working with the spaceport and authorities to determine the cause of the failure.

A company spokesperson said: “We develop iteratively, emphasizing real-world testing.

This is part of our philosophy, and we knew that there was a higher risk involved with this approach. Our goal is to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.

The move comes three months after the site's first rocket test was declared a success.

At that time, RFA started the engine for 8 seconds and then shut it down.

Map showing Unst, the northernmost island in the British Isles

With a population of about 650, Ernst is the northernmost of the British Isles and was one of the first Viking outposts in the North Atlantic. Because of its location, rockets launched from here do not have to pass through populated areas, unlike rockets launched from other places, which must perform a dogleg maneuver, limiting the weight of payload they can carry.

Late last year, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved the island's first rocket into space.

The technology would allow for the launch of up to 30 satellites and other payloads into commercially viable polar sun-synchronous orbits, which are in high demand by satellite operators for communications and Earth observation.

