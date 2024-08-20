U.S. stocks down slightly after eight straight days of gains





Netflix stock just hit an all-time high.

On Tuesday, shares of the streaming giant surpassed their 2021 intraday high of $701 to trade around $710.

The moves come as investors welcome the company's foray into live sports as its ad-supported offering continues to gain traction, with the company revealing in a blog post that it has secured “an increase of over 150% in initial ad sales commitments through 2023.”

Upcoming films and series like “Happy Gilmore 2” and “Squid Game 2,” as well as recent acquisitions of live sports content like the NFL Christmas games and WWE Raw, which debut in January 2024, have fueled the success of these advertising partnerships, Netflix said.

“Our advertising clients remain excited about our highly engaged audience and the variety and quality of our programming,” said Amy Reinhard, president of advertising at Netflix.

Reinhard cited advertising partners including LVMH, Amazon, Hilton, LOreal, Google, among others. The company will launch its own global advertising technology platform in 2025.

But it's not just advertising that's fueling the recent surge.

Analysts also said the company is well positioned to raise prices. Netflix last raised the price of its Standard plan in January 2022, increasing the monthly cost from $13.99 to $15.49. It also raised the price of its Premium plan by $2 to $19.99 per month at the time; the company raised the cost of that plan again in October to $22.99.

The company has yet to raise the price of its ad-supported offering, which launched less than two years ago and remains one of the cheapest ad-supported plans of any major streaming player at $6.99 per month.

Netflix has previously said that its goal is to make advertising “a more substantial revenue stream that contributes to sustained and healthy revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.” As a result, the company will phase out its cheapest ad-free streaming plan, making the $15.49 Standard plan its cheapest offering for ad-free experiences.

Netflix's record price hit Tuesday after shares plunged in mid-July after the company reported a revenue forecast that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for the current quarter. Shares have also been under pressure from a recent slide in Big Tech, which has since recovered.

