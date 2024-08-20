Met Office UK weather warning: Hurricane Ernesto remnants to bring heavy rain and 60mph winds to UK





The Met Office has warned that the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto are expected to hit parts of the UK this week, bringing up to 150mm of rain and gusts of up to 60mph.

Rainy and windy weather is likely to pour cold water on Britons planning a summer holiday this week after weeks of highly erratic weather across the country. Ernesto, which packs 100mph winds across the North Atlantic this week, left hundreds of thousands of people without power in Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings warning of heavy rain in the UK next week as a low-pressure area carrying the remaining energy of Hurricane Ernesto, the fifth named storm and third named hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, makes landfall in the country.

Satellite image showing Hurricane Ernesto as it appeared in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday (AP)

Ernesto has already weakened to a tropical storm and is currently stationed in the western Atlantic. It will weaken further as it moves into colder waters and is absorbed by a general weather front moving towards the UK.

Forecasters said the weather would be unsettled in many areas ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, with showers and rain expected to hit from the west. The Met added that the wettest areas were likely to be in the northwest of England, while the southeast was likely to be drier. Strong winds are likely from Friday, mainly affecting the west and north of England.

The remnants of the hurricane are expected to be strongest in southeast Scotland, with a severe storm warning in place from Monday afternoon.

Andy Page is the Met Office's chief meteorologist. He said the rain would gradually move eastwards across the UK on Monday. Rainfall amounts of 25-35mm are expected within the warning area, with up to 60mm expected in some of the wettest areas. Strong southerly winds will accompany the rain.

Bureau of Met Office forecaster Craig Snell added: “The tropical depression has very high temperatures and humidity, so there will still be high temperatures and humidity in that system on Wednesday and Thursday, which will increase the amount of precipitation.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday (Korea Meteorological Agency)

National Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson added: “The newspaper headlines saying Ernesto will hit the UK are not accurate.

The once powerful system itself will collapse before it reaches us, but its warmth and moisture will be carried away by mid-latitude frontal weather systems.

This will result in unsettled weather conditions across the UK, particularly in the North and West, where heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

August is usually associated with clear, stable weather, but wet and windy fronts like this one aren't uncommon, Mr. Wisson said.

Forecasters have issued two yellow weather warnings for rain in Scotland, with some hills expected to receive up to 150mm and more widely 75-100mm in 24 hours. Parts of the Highlands typically see less than 100mm of rain throughout August.

The warning was issued for most of Dumfries and Galloway from 2pm on Monday until just before midnight, and for most of west Scotland north of Glasgow and Stirling on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong southwest winds are expected along with the rain, with gusts of 50-60 miles per hour expected along the coast and islands.

The weather service warned of possible delays in public transport, splashing and flooding on roads, and power outages and flooding at homes and businesses.

The weather service added that there is a small chance of spring tides causing large waves on Wednesday and Thursday, which could cause injury or even life-threatening damage to coastal areas.

Hurricane Ernesto knocked out power to nearly a million people in Puerto Rico, which was hit by winds of more than 80 miles per hour and 10 inches of rain. It hit Bermuda, generating sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and storm surges with waves of more than 10 feet.

Elsewhere in the UK, the forecast looks very uncertain, with many areas set to see cooler temperatures this week after a record high of 34.8C was recorded in Cambridge on August 12.

According to the Met Office, winds are expected to become increasingly strong across southeast England on Monday afternoon, with the strongest winds being in the north and west, and stormy weather likely along some Irish Sea coasts.

Mr Snell said southern and southeastern England were expected to enjoy dry weather next week, while East Anglia was expected to be warm with a high of 26C.

