US blames Iran for cyberattacks on Harris, Trump campaigns | US Election 2024 News





Intelligence agencies accuse Iran of trying to sow discord over concerns about foreign interference in the November elections.

The United States has accused Iran of launching cyberattacks against the presidential campaigns of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and targeting American voters with influence operations designed to exacerbate political divisions.

The assessment by the FBI and other federal agencies marks the first time the U.S. government has attributed responsibility to an individual, amid renewed fears of the threat of foreign interference in the country's elections.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, including influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns,” the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is responsible for defending the U.S. government's information systems, said in a statement Monday.

This includes recently reported activities aimed at compromising former President Trump's campaign, which the [intelligence community] attributed to Iran, they said.

Trump's campaign accused Iran of hacking one of its websites earlier this month. At the time, Trump said Iran had only been able to obtain publicly available information.

Iran, according to the US statement, has also targeted the campaign of Harris, who will formally accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at this week's convention.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations issued a statement calling the allegations baseless and without any foundation and challenging Washington to publish evidence to support the allegations.

As we have previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran has neither the intention nor the motive to interfere in the US presidential election, the mission said.

The U.S. statement said the intelligence community believes that Iranian operatives using social engineering and other means are seeking to gain access to individuals with direct access to presidential campaigns of both parties, the statement said.

These activities included thefts and disclosures aimed at influencing the U.S. electoral process, the statement added, without elaborating.

The United States goes to the polls on November 5.

Google said this month that Iranian-backed hackers were targeting the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns.

A hacking group known as APT42, linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has targeted prominent individuals and organizations in Israel and the United States, including government officials and political campaigns, Google said in a threat report.

In 2016, a hack of Democratic National Committee emails, blamed on Russian military intelligence, exposed internal party communications, including those involving candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump, who won the election, was criticized for encouraging hacking.

The latest hacking allegations come at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran amid Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

The U.S. agencies have not specified how they concluded that Iran was responsible, nor described the nature of the information that may have been stolen from the Trump campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/20/us-says-iran-behind-cyber-attacks-on-harris-trump-election-campaigns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos