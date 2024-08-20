British citizens travelling to the EU next summer will have to pay seven visa waiver fees | European Union





British citizens travelling to the EU next summer will have to pay a seven-day visa-free fee after the EU revealed plans to introduce new border checks and entry requirements for some visitors.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has confirmed that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which requires British citizens (and citizens of other visa-exempt countries such as the US, Australia and Canada) to apply for an exemption before entering the bloc, is likely to come into force by May 2025.

The ETIAS is similar to the US ESTA and requires non-EU citizens to apply for a seven-entry travel authorization before entering the Schengen Area, which includes the 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. It is valid for three years or until the passport expires.

The timeline comes as the EU confirmed it will launch the long-delayed Entry and Exit System (EES) for Schengen countries on November 10.

The EES system will require travellers to provide biometric information such as fingerprints and facial scans at borders. It is part of the EU’s efforts to make it harder for criminals or terrorists to enter the bloc using fake passports. The introduction will also see new checks implemented in the UK for those travelling to the EU via Eurostar via Dover Port, Folkestone’s Le Shuttle and London’s St Pancras.

The system, which was supposed to be introduced in 2022, has missed its target date several times.

The most recent launch date, October 6, was postponed last month due to concerns about facility readiness at some airports.

“After extensive discussions with Member States, you and various stakeholders, we have decided that EES will go live on November 10,” Johansson told staff who worked on the system this week.

Johansson's comments, reported in the Times, also confirmed that Etias will be introduced in six months.

That means adults may have to start applying for a visa waiver by May next year, which could impact holidaymakers heading out during the May school break.

Travellers under 18 or over 70 are exempt from this fee, and those travelling to Ireland or Cyprus do not need an Etias as they are outside the Schengen area.

The visa waiver requires British citizens to apply for permission online and provide personal information such as address, employment details, any criminal convictions, and contact details while in the destination country. Most applications are approved within minutes, but some decisions can take 48-72 hours.

The EU has said there will be a six-month transition period after Etias is introduced, meaning travellers will need to apply for an Etias exemption, but will not automatically be denied entry at the border if they meet other entry requirements, even without an exemption.

