US intelligence officials blame Iran for Trump campaign hack | FBI





U.S. intelligence officials have confirmed that Iran was behind a hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, authorities said Monday.

In a joint statement, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said they have attributed recently reported activities aimed at compromising former President Trump's campaign to Iran, and that the intelligence community believes the Iranians, through social engineering and other efforts, sought to gain access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties.

Iran's efforts include theft and disclosures and are aimed at influencing the U.S. electoral process, the statement said.

The announcement comes a week after multiple news outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico, reported receiving internal campaign documents, including a dossier on Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Trump's running mate.

The former president immediately blamed the Iranian government, saying Microsoft had informed the campaign of the hack. Trump also claimed that only publicly available information was retrieved.

Last week, Kamala Harris' campaign said the FBI had warned it that it had been targeted by foreign hackers. Officials from the vice president's campaign said its cybersecurity measures successfully thwarted the hacking attempt.

The hacking efforts are part of a broader campaign to influence the U.S. election, intelligence officials said in a statement: “Iran views this year’s elections as particularly important in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests, increasing Tehran’s propensity to try to influence the outcome. We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, including influence operations targeting the U.S. public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns.”

The FBI has been in contact with victims of the hack and will continue to investigate and gather information to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible, the statement said, adding: “We will not tolerate foreign efforts to influence or interfere with our elections, including the targeting of American political campaigns.”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton's campaign was hacked, leading to the release of internal emails that sparked major controversy in the presidential campaign. Russian intelligence officers were later indicted in connection with the hack.

