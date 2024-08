Part 1 features King | Workers are given the 'right to switch off' | More companies go bankrupt

The first single coin featuring Charles I entered circulation. Collectors are encouraged to look for historical additions to the nation's history.

The new design will be rolling out to almost three million pockets and checkouts across the UK from this week, via Post Offices and banks.

The “tails” side of the No. 1 coin features a pair of British bees, a nod to the King's passion for conservation and love of nature, while the “obverse” side features an official coin effigy of Charles.

Other designs that will be released according to demand include a hazel drooshmoose one pence, a squirrel two pence, an oak leaf five pence, a ptarmigan ten pence, a puffin two pence and a national flower two pence (rose, daffodil, thistle and sharrock).

Downing Street said giving workers the “right to rest” was key to productivity and could boost economic growth.

Labour has promised staff will be given the right to ignore work-related calls and emails outside of working hours, so their homes won't become “24/7 offices”.

Ministers are considering models from other countries where disconnection rights already exist, such as Ireland and Belgium.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the plan was “to ensure we do not inadvertently blur the line between work and home life”.

She added that the plan is not a “one size fits all” and acknowledges that companies are different and people have different roles.

Official figures show the number of companies going bust in England and Wales rose 16% last month compared to the previous year.

Commentators said the 2,191 companies that went bankrupt showed that despite growing optimism about the UK's economic outlook, many were still recovering from the impact of high inflation and borrowing costs.

Officials said the figure was down 7% from the whole of June, but that the level of bad debt was still much higher than during the pandemic or in the years following the 2008/09 financial crisis.

Rebecca Dacre, a partner at advisory firm Forvis Mazars, said the data was a “strong reminder that many companies still have a long way to go in recovery”.

