Iran hacked Trump campaign, US intelligence confirms





Iran is behind the recent hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, U.S. intelligence officials have confirmed.

The FBI and other federal agencies said in a joint statement that Iran chose to interfere in the U.S. election “to stir up discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions.”

On August 10, Trump's campaign blamed Iran for hacking its internal messages. Iranian officials have denied the accusations.

Sources close to the investigation told the BBC's US partner CBS News that they suspected Iranian hackers had also targeted the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

THE [intelligence community] U.S. intelligence officials believe that the Iranians, through social engineering and other efforts, have sought to gain access to individuals with direct access to presidential campaigns of both political parties, U.S. intelligence officials said in the statement.

“Such activities, including thefts and disclosures, are intended to influence the American electoral process.”

The Trump campaign reportedly received a spear phishing email, a message designed to appear trustworthy in order to trick the target into clicking on a malicious link.

Harris' campaign said last week that it had also been the target of a spear-phishing attack, although it was unsuccessful.

The agencies that issued Monday's statement, including the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the tactics were “not new” and noted that Russia and Iran have used such methods in previous U.S. elections.

It is not yet clear what information was stolen in the hack. Trump has said the hackers were only able to obtain publicly available information.

The New York Times, Politico and the Washington Post have said they received confidential information from the Trump campaign, including about the investigation into his running mate, J.D. Vance. The media outlets have so far declined to provide details.

U.S. officials said it was clear that Iran wanted to influence the outcome of an election that it considers “particularly important in terms of the impact it could have on its national security interests.”

U.S. intelligence agencies added that they had “observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle.”

Concerns are growing about possible Iranian hackers.

Recently, Microsoft said it had seen “significant emerging influence activity” from groups linked to Iran.

Before he dropped out of the White House race last month, President Joe Biden's campaign was targeted by Iranian hackers, as was Trump's, according to Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy7kvkk2dwo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos