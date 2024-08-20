Who is Mike Lynch, the British tech entrepreneur who went missing in the superyacht sinking?





Mike Lynch, 59, is the founder of enterprise software company Autonomy. He was acquitted of fraud charges in June after defending himself in a trial in which he was accused of artificially inflating the value of Autonomy when it sold to tech giant Hewlett Packard for $11.7 billion.

London British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch was found not guilty of fraud in June in a landmark trial that involved Hewlett-Packard's claims that he artificially inflated the company's value when it sold to the U.S. tech giant for $11.7 billion in 2011.

Lynch, who was hailed by the British press as the “Britain's Bill Gates”, was reported missing on Monday after his superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, just two months after being acquitted.

The yacht, named Bayesian, capsized around 4 a.m. local time while anchored off the coast of Porticello, a small fishing village in the Palermo region of Italy, after being caught in an unexpected storm, according to local media reports.

Lynch's wife, Angela Vacares, was one of 15 people rescued after the yacht collapsed. Officials said at least one person died and six others, including Lynch's daughter Hannah, are still missing.

The Sicilian Civil Protection Agency told reporters late Monday that Morgan Stanley International Chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, as well as Clifford Chance's lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, were missing, and that difficult search and rescue efforts were to resume on Tuesday.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Stephen Chamberlain, a former finance vice president at Autonomy and a co-defendant in the lynching trial, was “catastrophically” struck by a car while running in Cambridgeshire, England, Chamberlain's lawyer told Reuters.

Who is Mike Lynch?

Lynch, 59, is the founder of enterprise software company Autonomy. He also runs Invoke Capital, a venture capital firm that supports European technology startups, which he founded in 2012.

He became the target of a long-running legal battle with Hewlett-Packard after the tech company accused Lynch of inflating the value of Autonomy when it sold it for $11.7 billion. HP had reduced Autonomy’s value by $8.8 billion a year after acquiring it.

Lynch was extradited from Britain to the United States last year to stand trial on HP charges. He is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy for allegedly plotting to inflate Autonomy's earnings to lure buyers starting in 2009.

But Lynch, who had long denied the charges, was acquitted of fraud two months ago in a surprising victory after a three-month trial.

At trial, Lynch defended himself, denying wrongdoing and telling jurors that HP had botched the integration of Autonomy.

Prosecutors alleged that Lynch worked with Chamberlain, Autonomy's financial executive (now deceased), to inflate Autonomy's finances in a variety of ways.

These included contracts with backward dates and so-called 'round-trip transactions', which involved paying customers cash via fake contracts to artificially inflate Autonomy's revenue.

Lynch told jurors that at Autonomy he focused on technology-related matters, leaving accounting and financial decisions to Sushoban Hussain, then the company's chief financial officer.

Hussein was separately convicted in the United States in 2018 of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with the HP deal. He was sentenced to five years in prison and released from prison in January.

'Britain's Bill Gates'

Lynch was born in 1965 in Ilford, a large city in east London, and grew up near Chelmsford, Essex, England.

He attended Cambridge University, where he studied natural sciences with a focus on areas including electronics, mathematics, and biology. After completing his undergraduate studies, Lynch obtained a PhD in signal processing and communications.

In the late 1980s, Lynett founded Lynett Systems Ltd., a company that designs and manufactures audio products for the music industry.

A few years later, in the early 1990s, he founded a fingerprint recognition company called Cambridge Neurodynamics, whose clients included South Yorkshire Police.

But his big break came in 1996 with Autonomy, a spin-off from Cambridge Neurodynamics he co-founded with David Tabizel and Richard Gaunt, which grew into one of the UK's biggest technology companies.

At the height of his success, Lynch was so influential in the British technology scene that the press dubbed him the British Bill Gates.

He previously sat on the board of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). He also once served as an adviser to the British government on the Science and Technology Committee.

As president of venture firm Invoke, Lynch was closely involved in the launch of UK cybersecurity firm Darktrace and legal software startup Luminance, providing significant funding to both companies.

Darktrace, a publicly traded company that had fended off similar allegations that U.S. short-seller Quintessential Capital Management inflated its revenues, agreed earlier this year to a deal that would see U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo pay $5.32 billion in cash to buy the company and take it private.

Lynch previously made Forbes' billionaire list in 2014 and 2015, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, according to the business news outlet. However, he was removed from the list in 2016 as he faced legal costs in a dispute with HP.

Legal issues aside, Lynch keeps busy with his various hobbies, including raising and caring for cattle and pigs at his home in Suffolk.

“I raise rare breeds,” Lynch told LeadersIn. “I have cows that disappeared in the 1940s and pigs that no one has raised since the Middle Ages, and none of them have any Apple products.”

Local newspaper the East Anglian Times reported that Lynch had returned to his farm in Suffolk, eastern England, to recover from his legal battle in the United States.

Lynch told the Times newspaper weeks before she was reported missing that she feared she would die in prison if convicted on the HP charges.

“If this had gone the wrong way, my life as I knew it would have been over,” Lynch told the Times.

“It’s strange, but now I have a second life. The question is how do I want to live it?” he added.

