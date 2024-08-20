Some promising news about The Last Of Us season 2 release date on HBO





The Last of Us

HBO

While we know that The Last of Us season 2 is set to release in 2025, we now have some recent information that allows us to clarify this hypothesis a little more. Filming for The Last of Us season 2 is now complete as the series enters post-production, which allows us to estimate its release date based on season 1.

The Last of Us season 1 wrapped filming in July 2022. It then came out in January 2023, six months later. So it's pretty easy to use that metric to estimate that if filming just wrapped now, that would put the show's release at the end of February 2025, which would be a little over two years since season 1, which is pretty standard for streaming shows these days, unfortunately. Let's say season 2 is bigger and better, maybe eight months of post-production this time around, so April 2025.

We know that The Last of Us season 2 is only supposed to adapt half of part 2, with the second game being much longer than the first. There are many theories about how they could take this concept, perhaps keeping a big moment near the beginning and pushing it farther back this time. Or maybe a pair of separate seasons with an Ellie perspective and an Abby perspective. My guess is that neither of those things will happen and that it will be a fairly straightforward adaptation of the timeline with some sort of designated breaking point in the middle. No shenanigans.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 6: Kaitlyn Dever attends 20th Century Studio's “Rosaline” Party… [+] Premiering October 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

This time around, secrecy was the order of the day on set. We saw set shots mostly of Dina and Ellie and a bit of Jesse. Importantly, we didn't see Kaitlyn Devers Abby, aside from a blurry glimpse in a trailer, though I suspect she's almost bound to be in future trailers as we get closer to launch.

Expectations are obviously sky high for Season 2 of the show, with Season 1 having been nominated for 24 Emmy Awards with eight wins, albeit not in the major categories. Season 2 is likely aiming for that number with even more wins, though it's a tall order given the competition. Maybe fewer now that Succession is over, we'll see.

As far as we know, there are three seasons planned for The Last of Us, which would almost certainly take us to the end of the existing games. While it's possible that The Last of Us Part 3 could exist at some point, it seems unlikely that would equate to a third season, though it's certainly possible that HBO would return to the series years later if that were the case. They certainly wouldn't film a season 4 with the plots from Part 3 of the game without releasing the game itself, obviously.

But yes, there are only six months left until season 2. Fasten your seatbelts.

