The RSPB has revealed that a giant, rat-sized spider has returned to the UK after being hunted to the brink of extinction.

A giant spider that can grow to the size of a mouse and eats fish is making a comeback in the UK, according to the RSPB.

For centuries, the marsh spider lurked in Britain's wetlands, but the Industrial Revolution depleted much of its habitat and the species became nearly extinct in the 20th century.

After years of talks and consultations between the RSPB and Chester Zoo, the species has been reintroduced in the UK, a move that may not be welcomed by everyone.

In 2010, they were discovered in just three locations, but it is now estimated that there are around 10,000 breeding females across the UK.

Chester Zoo has bred a nearly extinct spider in captivity. Source: PA

According to the RSPB, the spiders are likely to have their best year on record in Norfolk and Suffolk, with around half of the breeding females in the area.

In 2010, a project was launched to breed the spiders and re-introduce them to more suitable habitats.

In 2012 they were released into the RSPB-owned Cantley Wetlands, where they thrived and spread to surrounding areas.

They travelled to RSPB-owned Strumpshaw Fen, where a visitor took photographs and reported them for the first time.

Tim Strudwick, RSPB reserve manager at Mid-Yare Valley in Norfolk, said: “You never know how far they will spread and it’s exciting to see what habitat they will take up next.”

He said: “The Penraft spider is one of the UK’s rarest invertebrates and we are proud of the role our reserve and team are playing in its recovery.

These spiders play a vital role in maintaining the rich aquatic diversity found in the grazing ditches of our reserve. The females are impressive in size, but they are also beautiful and truly special to see.

Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday morning.

The large brown spider can spin webs up to 30 centimeters long and grow to the size of a human hand.

They are the largest of the 660 species of spiders known in Britain.

They eat anything they can catch, from small fish to small aquatic animals such as tadpoles. Despite their size, they can also run on the surface of the water.

However, the public is convinced that these insects are non-venomous and prefer wetland outdoor habitats to indoor ones.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts and find out what you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-08-20/spiders-the-size-of-rats-make-comeback-in-uk-after-nearing-extinction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos