You'll soon need a real ID to fly in the United States. Here's how to get one.





Traveling within the United States will soon require an additional document, more secure than a state-issued driver's license or ID card, if you don't want to lug your passport around with you.

Starting next May, all American travelers will be required to carry an official document, called a Real ID, to travel by plane within the United States. They will also be able to carry their passport with them.

This initiative has been a long time coming. It was originally scheduled to come into effect from May 2023, but the deadline was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know, including what's required to apply, and how and where to do it.

What is a Real ID?

It's essentially an enhanced form of identification that, starting May 7, 2025, will be required to access certain federal facilities, board commercial aircraft and enter nuclear power plants, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses, permits and identification cards. It aims to reduce identity fraud by also prohibiting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel from accepting cards that don't meet the new minimum standards, according to DHS.

Who needs it?

Any traveler 18 or older planning to fly domestically or visit certain federal facilities will be required to present a Real ID card or other acceptable identification, such as a passport. Starting May 7, 2025, TSA will only accept Real ID cards with the compliant star. A handful of states, including Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont, issue flagged enhanced driver’s licenses (EDLs), which also meet Real ID standards.

Do I have a real ID card?

All real IDs have a star in their upper right corner.

If you recently renewed your driver's license, it may be an enhanced driver's license, or EDL, which also meets Real ID standards. Check the upper right corner of your license to see if it has an American flag indicating that it meets Real ID standards. If it doesn't have the stamp, it's not compliant with the law.

How can I get one?

All U.S. states issue Real ID cards through their state driver's license agencies, with requirements varying by state. Many offices require a reservation, which you can make online.

Visit the DHS website and click on your state of residence for specific instructions on how to apply, as well as what documents you'll need to bring with you to your appointment. Typically, you'll need your Social Security card, proof of citizenship, and multiple proofs of residency.

How much does it cost?

There is no additional fee for a Real ID card, but the standard DMV processing fee applies. Obtaining an enhanced ID card costs $30.

More information on CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/real-id-what-is-it-how-to-get-one/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos