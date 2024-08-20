The UK has the longest list of 'responsible land transfer agents' to date.





The UK is the slowest country in the world in terms of the time it takes for a property to be listed and sold, and the real estate agent is often blamed for the delay.

According to a comparison by real estate technology company Moverly, the average time it takes for a home to go from listing to completion is 179 days, or nearly six months. See chart below.

America is much faster

In contrast, in the US it takes just 53 days for a deal to close, making the process 70% slower in the UK than across the Atlantic.

Our analysis found that it took an average of 110 days across 12 countries.

Other countries with expedited sales processes include the UAE (70 days), New Zealand (72 days), Canada (90 days), and Australia (95 days).

Similar to the UK, the countries that take the longest to sell a house are Italy (159 days), followed by Spain, Portugal and Singapore (152 days).

It seems like I have to move halfway across the world to access the proper home selling process.”

Gemma Young (main picture), CEO of Moverly, said the challenges with the UK process were a result of its unique characteristics which created challenges and hurdles for sellers and real estate professionals to navigate during the selling process, adding that other countries have been overcoming these challenges for years.

This includes everything from ancient real estate transfer practices to long-standing practices that legally allow buyers and sellers to change their minds and walk away from a transaction.

Young says: It seems like you have to go halfway around the world to get a decent home selling process.

While America makes the rest of the world look great, Britain makes everyone else look very good!

She says real estate agents are a surefire way to delay the selling process, because many legal procedures haven't changed in decades, if not longer.

