Fed faces up to 1 million US job losses as it revises its monetary policy





(Bloomberg) — U.S. job growth in the year through March was likely much less robust than initially expected, stoking concerns that the Federal Reserve is further behind schedule in lowering interest rates.

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. expect preliminary revisions to government benchmarks Wednesday to show that wage growth in the year through March was at least 600,000 weaker than the current estimate of about 50,000 a month.

While forecasters at JPMorgan Chase & Co. predict a decline of about 360,000, Goldman Sachs says it could be as high as a million.

The preliminary figures come with a number of caveats, but a downward revision to employment of more than 501,000 would be the largest in 15 years and suggest the labor market has been cooling for longer and perhaps more than expected. Final figures are expected early next year.

The numbers could also influence the tone of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week. Investors are looking to see when and how much the central bank will start cutting interest rates as inflation and the jobs market slow.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in August 2023. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A significant negative revision would indicate that hiring strength was already weakening before last April, Wells Fargo economists Sarah House and Aubrey Woessner said in a note last week. That would make risks to the full-employment portion of the Fed’s dual mandate more salient amid a broad slowdown in other labor market data.

Once a year, the BLS compares March wage levels to a more accurate but less timely data source called the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which is based on state unemployment insurance tax records and covers nearly all jobs in the United States. The release of the last QCEW report in June already suggested that wages were falling last year.

As it stands, BLS data show that the economy added 2.9 million jobs in the 12 months through March 2024, an average of 242,000 per month. Even if the total revision reaches a million, monthly job gains would average about 158,000, still a healthy pace of hiring but a moderation from the post-pandemic peak.

Omair Sharif, president of Inflation Insights LLC, is optimistic that the revision will be at the lower end of the estimate range, partly because QCEW data tends to be marked higher due to release delays.

Work-related risks

The preliminary revision could reignite the debate over whether the labor market slowdown risks causing a more abrupt slowdown in the economy. Employers cut hiring sharply in July, and the unemployment rate rose for a fourth straight month. While that contributed to a $6.4 trillion slide in global markets, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) has fully recovered.

Markets, which have recently experienced a growth scare that has led to concerns that the Fed is behind schedule, will be watching Wednesday's release of the benchmark index revision to see if the markets' initial reaction was, in fact, correct, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

While other employment indicators have since reassured markets about the strength of the labor market, policymakers are still strongly expected to start reducing borrowing costs in September.

Powell and his colleagues have recently said they are focusing more on the labor side of their dual mandate, and that he will factor in benchmark revisions in his speech Friday at the Fed's annual symposium.

While Wednesday's payroll revisions are long-awaited by the Fed, it will frame the mood and underscore that the picture of wage strength is not as strong as it appeared in real time, Evercore ISI analysts Krishna Guha and Marco Casiraghi said in a note Monday.

The government's preliminary baseline projections will be followed by final revisions that will feed into the January jobs report to be released in February.

Birth and Death Model

In recent years, monthly payroll data has been more robust than the QCEW. Some economists attribute this in part to the so-called birth-death model, an adjustment the BLS makes to the data to account for the net number of businesses opening and closing, but that could be wrong in the post-pandemic world.

What Bloomberg Economics says…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ birth-death model still overstates employment based on net new business creation. We therefore believe that the underlying pace of monthly job growth is likely less than 100,000 below the pace consistent with a stable unemployment rate. We project the unemployment rate to reach 4.5 percent by year’s end.

Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou

Goldman Sachs' Ronnie Walker says the QCEW figures are likely to overstate the moderation in jobs growth because they exclude up to half a million undocumented immigrants who were included in the initial estimates.

Since the QCEW is based on unemployment insurance records, it likely largely excludes undocumented immigrants, who we believe have contributed significantly to job growth over the past two years, Walker wrote last week.

