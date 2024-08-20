Ukraine war latest news: Russia seizes 'strategically important' city as it approaches major population centre | World News





The Institute of War Studies (ISW) said Ukraine was making “marginal progress” as fighting continued in the Kursk region.

We brought you news about the struggle in eastern Ukraine (see post at 14:35), but further north, the Russian invasion of Kiev continues.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive, sending its troops across the border into Russia.

Ukraine previously claimed control of 1,250 km2 (480 sq mi) and 92 settlements in Kursk, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee (see post 12.53).

Today, the Ukrainian Army's Chief of Staff said Ukrainian forces had advanced 28 to 35 kilometers (17 to 21 miles) toward Kursk.

But the U.S. think tank said Ukraine is still making progress, but is not encroaching on Russian territory at the same rapid pace it once did.

ISW reported that using geospatial imagery from August 19, it confirmed that Ukrainian forces were in Vishnevka, about 14 km (8.5 miles) from the border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had attacked troops operating in the area, which may have been a tacit acknowledgement of the progress made in Kiev.

It is known that Ukraine has attacked bridges in the area, possibly in an effort to stifle any attempts at counter-offensive against Russian aggression.

But the military commander in Kiev said Russia was moving troops from other directions to strengthen its positions at Kursk.

Sky News military analyst Professor Michael Clarke said there was still a chance of getting from Kiev to Kursk despite the losses in the east (see post at 12:39).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-russia-war-latest-invasion-kursk-incursion-putin-live-updates-12541713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos