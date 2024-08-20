US approves $3.5 billion sale of Apache helicopters to South Korea





The U.S. State Department on Monday approved the sale of up to 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters, logistics and support to South Korea in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

South Korea would also buy up to 76 GE T700 engines, two installed on each helicopter, plus four spares. And each helicopter would have its own modernized AN/ASQ-170 target acquisition and designation sight, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

In addition to the helicopters, South Korea also wants to buy hundreds of missiles to arm them, including 456 Hellfire missiles, six captive-air training missiles and 152 joint air-to-ground missiles.

The main suppliers in the proposed sale to South Korea are Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

South Korea had already purchased 36 AH-64E Apaches in 2013, an order that was finalized in early 2017.

The proposed sale, which still needs approval from Congress, follows a record year for U.S. foreign military sales, or FMS. The total has increased every year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which U.S. government officials have described as a boost for other countries to increase their defense spending.

Last week, the State Department approved the sale of F-15 fighter jets to Israel for a potential value of nearly $19 billion. Monday’s helicopter sale would bring total U.S. FMS sales to more than $100 billion this fiscal year, more than double what they were two years ago.

To meet demand, the various U.S. government agencies responsible for overseeing these sales have tried to reform the process to make it faster. Officials in Congress, the State Department and the Pentagon see the effort as a long-term project and are trying to implement recommendations released last year.

Along with the sale of the helicopters themselves, the State Department also approved the Netherlands' purchase of $305 million for training and equipping the CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache.

This week, the U.S. and South Korean militaries began a series of military exercises called Ulchi Freedom Shield. The drills are designed to help both countries prepare for a possible attack by North Korea, which continues to develop its nuclear weapons program and threaten its southern neighbor.

Noah Robertson is a Pentagon reporter for Defense News. He previously covered national security for the Christian Science Monitor. He holds a bachelor's degree in English and government from the College of William & Mary in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Stephen Losey is an air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues for Air Force Times, and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare for Military.com. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.

