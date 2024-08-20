UK weather map turns deep red as September begins with 28C heatwave | Weather | News





Another heatwave could hit much of the UK as the latest weather map turns deep red as temperatures soar.

London and southeast England are set to start the new month warmly, with temperatures reaching a balmy 28 degrees on September 1, according to new WXCHARTS maps.

The South East, East Midlands and West Midlands are all expected to see a huge surge in temperatures, reaching up to 27C, while Yorkshire could see temperatures reach 26C.

Wales and the south-west are expected to see slightly cooler temperatures, around 20 degrees.

Temperatures are also expected to hover in the low 20s across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office's long-term forecast calls for “quite dry and settled weather” for the first week of September, which is likely to be the case across the country. “There may be some rain at times, but it is likely to be drier than average for many areas,” it says.

A change from the wet and windy weather will be a huge relief for many, as a weather front from the west brings rain to many parts of the UK today.

The humid weather conditions are partly due to the return of tropical storm Hurricane Ernesto.

The Met Office said the storm would weaken as it moved across the north-west Atlantic on Tuesday, but would still pack a lot of energy, causing “unsettled conditions across the UK”.

“September will start off warm overall, then gradually cool in the northwest and above-average warm in the southeast,” the weather service predicted.

The National Weather Service issued a statement saying: “Overall temperatures will probably be close to average, but there is a chance of brief periods of very warm weather in the south and east.

“Strong winds are also expected, mainly affecting the western and northern regions. It is also expected to be cooler in the northwest and warmer in the southeast.

“As we enter the new work week, wetter weather is expected to be more confined to the northern and western regions, while longer, drier periods are expected to be more widespread elsewhere.”

