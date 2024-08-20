Treasury sanctions former Haitian president for drug trafficking





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned former President of Haiti Michel Joseph Martelly (Martelly) pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14059 of December 15, 2021, imposing sanctions on foreign persons engaged in the global illicit drug trade.

“Today’s action against Martelly underscores the significant and destabilizing role he and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the current crisis in Haiti,” said Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. “The United States, along with our international partners, is committed to disrupting those who facilitate drug trafficking, corruption, and other illicit activities that fuel horrific gang violence and political instability.”

The existence of widespread gang activity and human rights abuses in Haiti creates an environment conducive to drug trafficking, and the country is a transit point for illicit drugs entering the United States. Many Haitian political and business elites have long been involved in drug trafficking and have been linked to the gangs responsible for the violence that has destabilized Haiti. The United States is committed to promoting accountability and charting a more prosperous, democratic, and secure future for all Haitians.

Martelly abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, to the United States. In addition, Martelly engaged in the laundering of illicit drug proceeds, worked with Haitian drug traffickers, and sponsored several gangs based in Haiti. Martelly was previously sanctioned by the Government of Canada on November 17, 2022.

Martelly was sanctioned today under EO 14059 for engaging in or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that significantly contributed to, or posed a significant risk of significantly contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production. Today’s sanctions impose several prohibitions related to Martelly, and OFAC has added Martelly to the Non-SDN Menu Sanctions List (NS-MBS List).

OFAC worked closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on this sanctions measure.

CONSEQUENCES OF SANCTIONS

As a result of this action, OFAC is imposing the following prohibitions described in Section 2 of EO 14059: (1) U.S. financial institutions are prohibited from extending loans or credit to Martelly; (2) any foreign exchange transaction subject to U.S. jurisdiction in which Martelly has an interest is prohibited; and (3) U.S. persons are prohibited from investing in or purchasing significant amounts of Martelly’s equity or debt instruments.

U.S. persons may be subject to civil or criminal penalties for violations of EO 14059. Non-U.S. persons are also prohibited from causing or conspiring to cause an intentional or unintentional violation of U.S. sanctions by U.S. persons, as well as from engaging in activities that are evasive of U.S. sanctions. OFAC’s Guidance on Enforcing Economic Sanctions provides more information about OFAC’s enforcement of U.S. sanctions, including the factors OFAC generally considers in determining an appropriate response to an apparent violation.

The strength and integrity of OFAC sanctions stem not only from OFAC’s ability to sanction individuals, but also from its willingness to lift sanctions in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to effect positive behavioral change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the NS-MBS list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 FAQ here. For detailed information on the process for submitting a request to remove from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

For more information on the person sanctioned today, click here.

###

