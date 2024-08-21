'It Ends With Us' Should Have Warned Audience About Abuse Storyline





The new film It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, is billed as a love story in which a young woman finds herself caught up in a romantic relationship with a powerful neurosurgeon. But the reality is that in the film, and especially in the book from which it is based, the real story is a powerful depiction of the complexities and heartbreaks of domestic violence.

Author Colleen Hoover’s book and the film show how unaddressed historical trauma breeds more trauma. The challenge when we think about authentic and truthful storytelling about these issues is that it’s not just about these stories, but also about how we prepare people to deal with them and how we care for them afterward.

By glossing over domestic violence content in the film's marketing and providing no content warning before the film begins, It Ends With Us ultimately fails the survivors it is meant to champion.

As the Executive Director of the Network for Victim Recovery of DC (NVRDC), an organization that advocates for those impacted by crime to have meaningful rights and access to support services to mitigate the negative effects of post-victimization trauma, our staff supports survivors of domestic violence every day. What’s important to these survivors is feeling safe and seeing a world where accountability exists and matters. Over 83% of the people we serve are women or identify as women, and an alarming 79% of NVRDC’s cases involve sexual assault and/or intimate partner violence.

Watching the film in a packed theater with a colleague on opening night, our first reaction to the film’s ending was disappointment that resources for survivors weren’t offered right after the credits rolled. Later, a message at the end of the film appeared, though it arrived after many people had left: “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Visit www.nomore.org for more information and support.”

We both knew the film must have had an impact on the people in that room since, statistically, more than one in three women (35.6%) and more than one in four men (28.5%) in the United States have experienced physical violence, rape or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

This is not to say that we shouldn’t depict domestic violence in film. We should, but we should warn viewers before the opening credits to ensure that any trauma survivors who want to leave can do so. This is a common practice in television shows and should be adopted for film because when we have survived a traumatic experience like domestic violence and are faced with similar stimuli in the future, we don’t just remember our own experience, we relive it.

In our work in trauma-informed care, we know that the best thing we can do to help trauma survivors when they are about to experience something like their trauma is to let them know what comes first, next, and last. While most survivors’ reactions to trauma are socially acceptable (exhaustion, confusion, sadness, anxiety, agitation, numbness), delayed responses to trauma can include flashbacks, sleep disturbances, fear of recurrence, depression, and worse. A simple note to the audience about what will be depicted is an easy way for the entertainment industry to start moving toward trauma-informed storytelling. The industry already does this by offering support and resources when content addresses suicide.

While I applaud Lively for her statement on her Instagram account acknowledging the magnitude of this problem in the United States, many people will miss it. Rather than an after-the-fact statement, the film could have made a strong statement, true to its intentions, by partnering with the National Domestic Violence Hotline or even offering hyperlocal resources based on the theater where the film is screening. Better communication is better, and these same sentiments should have been expressed in the theater immediately after the screening.

When he decided to create this film, the director and lead actor Baldoni wanted to make sure that the film was not a “male gaze” and received support from NO MORE, a foundation dedicated to combating domestic and sexual violence. This shows that Mr. Baldoni had the best intentions for survivors when he decided to create this film. With just a few additions, he could have pulled it off.

I would like to see Hollywood take a trauma-informed approach, both upstream and downstream of production. This would involve acknowledging the reality that a high percentage of moviegoers (given the prevalence rates) have been impacted in some way by this issue, and offering help to those who may need to support someone they know who has been impacted by domestic violence. Most victims of domestic violence first seek care from a friend (as Lily did), so arming not only those affected by domestic violence, but also all the friends and family members who have seen It Ends With Us would help the film achieve the book’s goal as a powerful illustration of the trauma that is all too common in our lives today.

Bridgette Stumpf is the Founder and Executive Director of the Network for Victim Recovery of DC (NVRDC). She has been a certified Maryland police instructor since 2009 and has served as a part-time professor at George Washington University, teaching about victims, victimization, and the system. She was selected as a 2020 Social Enterprise Fellow by the Harvard Business School (HBS) Club of Washington, DC, and was individually honored with the 2022 Sandra H. Robinson Women's Caucus Award from the Trial Lawyers Association of DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/it-ends-with-us-warned-audiences-1235979133/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos