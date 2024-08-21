Britain set to be rocked by two more hurricanes as they face a collision course





The storm, which was a hurricane, is set to hit the UK with a spicy cocktail of 60mph winds, torrential rain and tropical heat.

The remnants of Hurricane Ernesto are expected to arrive in the Caribbean on Thursday, riding the jet stream over unusually warm ocean waters.

Experts have been wondering about the storm's exact path since it appeared mid-next week.

However, they are thought to be poised to turn north of the UK, bringing wind and rain to Scotland and northern England, with warmer temperatures likely in the south.

UK weather: Britain set to be rocked by two hurricanes as pre-hurricanes on collision courseWX Charts

Met Office meteorologist and social commentator Jim Dale said: Ernesto is expected to hit the UK twice on Thursday and Friday, with wind and rain expected in the north and warmer weather in the south, particularly the south-east.

The biggest problem is the rain in the northwest, where there could be significant rainfall ahead of the weekend.

The southern region is expected to be very dry and very comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

If former Prime Minister Ernesto delivers a powerful punch, the unusually high water temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean will only fuel it.

Moisture and energy from the ocean can help reinvigorate a dying hurricane, making it more powerful when it arrives.

Recent Developments:

Dale said: After a very hot summer in the United States, it's amazing that parts of the Atlantic Ocean have had above-average ocean temperatures, with some areas reaching the high 20s.

This is putting pressure on Ernesto and will affect what impacts we see when the remnants of the storm reach the UK later this week.

The heaviest rainfall is expected on Thursday, with the Highlands and North West of Scotland and northern England most at risk.

Ernesto's impact on Britain will depend largely on where he goes on the jet stream.

Some computer models say it will move south, bringing rain to a wider area, while others say it will move north.

The south is getting warmer and the north is getting cooler.

WX Chart

The most likely outcome is somewhere in between, with the dying embers of a tropical depression moving between the UK and Iceland.

Alex Deakin, a meteorologist at the Met Office in the UK, said: “A lot of energy is generated when this system interacts with the jet stream.

It could either push north toward Greenland or tilt south toward the South Atlantic.

The most likely scenario is that it will rise somewhere between the UK and Iceland, but the jump is quite large and there is not much consensus on the models, so there is generally a lot of uncertainty.

The country's weather will be split this week, with autumn arriving early in the north but still sweltering in the south.

Temperatures across southern England are expected to remain in the mid to low 20s throughout the week.

Scotland and northern England could see temperatures drop into the single digits, with heavier rain and more wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for the coming days, warning of up to six inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: [Ernesto] Although it will disintegrate before it reaches us, the warmth and moisture it contained will be carried away by mid-latitude frontal weather systems.

This will result in unsettled weather conditions across the UK, particularly in the North and West, where heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-britain-double-hit-hurricane-ernesto-august-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos