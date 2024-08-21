Two strikes at US ports and Canadian railways could 'create chaos in North America'





North American supply chains are facing a particularly dire labor crisis, with simultaneous strikes by Canadian rail workers and longshoremen on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast looking more likely by the day.

“The possibility of both strikes happening at the same time is becoming a real concern,” said Robert Khachatryan, CEO of Freight Right Global Logistics, noting that negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) have been “particularly intense.” The union has opposed increasing automation at the ports while seeking higher wage increases than its West Coast counterparts.

Rail workers in Canada have also shown they are not afraid to strike, Khachatryan points out. Unionized workers at Canadian National (CN) went on strike for eight days in 2019, Canadian Pacific (CP Rail) Teamsters held a one-day strike in 2018, and CP Rail engineers and locomotive engineers went on strike for more than a week in 2012.

CN and Canadian Pacific Railway of Kansas City (CPKC) have been locked in a dispute with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) for months. Although the railways and the TCRC recently restarted negotiations on a new collective agreement, little progress has been made before the August 22 deadline for a deal. In the meantime, the railways have already begun suspending shipments of hazardous materials and have issued a lockout notice to rail workers if a deal is not reached in time, while the TCRC issued its own strike notice on August 18.

Negotiations between the ILA and USMX have been equally tense. ILA members are meeting Sept. 4-5 to review final contract demands and prepare for a possible strike before the Oct. 1 deadline to reach an agreement. Talks between the ILA and USMX have been on hold since June, after the union discovered that autonomous systems were being used at a handful of ports to process trucks.

As for what would happen in a scenario where Canadian railway workers and the ILA went on strike within weeks of each other, the consequences would be felt across the continent.

“A simultaneous work stoppage would create chaos in North America,” says Margaret Kidd, associate professor and director of the supply chain and logistics program at the University of Houston. “Estimates from the ports are that a one-week strike would take four to six weeks to recover. You can do the math and see that a prolonged strike would take us until 2025 to catch up.”

Consumers will ultimately pay the price for the work stoppages, Kidd said, as strikes in these sectors typically lead to port congestion and higher freight rates that are passed on to consumers. The impact would be particularly severe for the agriculture and auto sectors, with producer coalition Pulse Canada estimating that 80 to 85 per cent of the country’s agricultural products are transported by rail. The Port of Baltimore also handles more imported cars and trucks than any other port in the United States, according to Automotive Logistics data, followed by the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, and the ports of New York and New Jersey.

With deadlines looming, it’s unclear whether the situation will be resolved in time to avert both crises, or even how long any potential work stoppages will last. And while both the ILA and Canada’s rail unions have a history of drawn-out negotiations, “past negotiations have often ended in an agreement because everyone knows that a prolonged strike would hurt all parties,” Khachatryan says.

“While there is hope for a resolution, nothing is guaranteed,” he adds.

