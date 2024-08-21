America's tipping system is in trouble





In America these days, everyone is reaching out.

Tipping advocates say it encourages waiters, valets and manicurists to provide good service. Others see it as a form of extortion. In any case, it masks an employment system that is almost unique. In the United States, customers, rather than bosses, determine whether service workers earn a decent living.

Nowhere is this more true than in full-service restaurants, which pay their wait staff as little as $2.13 an hour and rely on tips to make up the difference to the legal minimum for other jobs.

Restaurant industry groups say it allows establishments to hire more servers and keep menu prices low because tips cover some of the labor costs. For decades, customers have told pollsters they value the discretionary aspect and believe it leads to better service.

But the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is now straining the connections between businesses and their customers, and putting a strain on tipping. That could have profound implications for the U.S. economy.

Many seasoned servers who lost their jobs during the 2020 lockdowns opted to move to jobs with more stable pay, leading to staff shortages and service issues as businesses reopened. But customers were initially so grateful to frontline workers that they tipped generously, helping to boost take-home pay.

However, the simultaneous rise of electronic payments and high inflation have eroded much of the goodwill of customers. Rather than relying on tip jars and voluntary donations, fast-food chains, nail salons and other service businesses have added explicit requests for tips to their payment processes.

Restaurants have jumped into the game with a vengeance. I’ve seen tip screens recommending up to 25%, double the 12% service charge some British restaurants charge, which is shocking compared to the small change expected in most European countries.

A growing number of Americans are suffering from tip fatigue. Nearly three in four say in surveys that they believe tipping is out of control, and 37% say employers should pay more instead of relying on tips. Tips paid to nonsalaried restaurant workers began declining late last year, and there are concerns that the decline could spread, significantly reducing the real wages of more than 4 million American workers in tipped jobs.

The situation has now become a political issue. US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have both promised to make tips tax-free for workers in the hospitality and service sectors.

Cynics say they are trying to appeal to voters in Nevada, where 27 percent of jobs are in leisure and hospitality. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has proposed a bill to eliminate the tip tax, which he says would apply to servers, bartenders and beauty professionals, among others. Restaurant groups support the bill, saying it would provide more money for staff without increasing costs for customers.

If customers are tired of tipping, imagine the effects of a tax cut. Hedge fund managers could ask for voluntary tips instead of performance fees. Or Wall Street bankers could try to leverage Starbucks outlets in their headquarters to become the first billionaire baristas.

Harris' camp has said she would impose income limits to prevent such abuses. Trump has not given details.

Some labor advocates say there are better ways to help vulnerable tipped workers: A third of them already earn so little that they pay no income tax. They point out that the two-tier system is born of exploitation. After the Civil War, restaurant owners, faced with demands for higher wages from white workers, preferred to hire recently freed slaves to work only for tips.

Groups like One Fair Wage want to force all employers to budget for the minimum wage, rather than encouraging more workers to rely on tips. Seven states already do so. We need to close that loophole, says co-founder Saru Jayaraman.

Experience shows that growing pains will be a given. When Danny Meyer, founder of New York’s Union Square Cafe and Gramercy Tavern, tried in 2015 to eliminate tipping in favor of prices that included a fixed hourly wage, customers pushed back.

Most customers don’t know how to do the math, Meyer says. He threw in the towel in 2020, but still hates the practice. It’s like telling consumers that the price they see isn’t the price they get. It’s a red herring.

And when Washington, D.C., began raising its minimum wage for tips last year, many restaurants added a mandatory service charge and some switched to ordering at the bar. Industry groups also blame the tax for a decline in full-service server jobs. It’s changed the dining experience, says Mike Whatley of the National Restaurant Association.

Higher menu prices that cover more of the payroll would initially be difficult for restaurateurs and customers to accept. But they would help restore customer confidence. And improving recruitment and retention in an industry that still has a high level of job openings will do more to improve service quality than ever-higher automated tip demands.

If tip demands continue to grow, more customers will shy away, leaving employees short-staffed and restaurant owners forced to supplement them up to minimum wage. Tipping is not voluntary if the economy would collapse without it.

