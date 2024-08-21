



Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party requested information from the FDA on the alarming practice of U.S. biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials alongside the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and in Xinjiang, where the CCP is engaged in the genocide of the Uyghur people. Representatives Neal Dunn, MD (R-FL) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA) joined the investigation, in which the lawmakers raised serious concerns that the PLA is co-opting sensitive intellectual property through these clinical trials and questioned the ethics of conducting these trials in Xinjiang.

Publicly available information on the FDA’s website, clinicaltrials.gov, reveals that major U.S. biopharmaceutical companies have conducted hundreds of clinical trials in collaboration with a PLA entity over the past decade. In addition to working with the PLA, lawmakers have identified U.S. companies conducting clinical trials in Xinjiang. The CCP is forcing ethnic minorities in Xinjiang to participate in horrific medical procedures, which likely overlap with FDA-approved research.

The lawmakers write: “For more than a decade, it appears that U.S. biopharmaceutical companies have conducted clinical trials with Chinese military organizations, and specifically with medical centers and hospitals affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to determine the safety and efficacy of new drug candidates prior to approval.” These collaborative research activities raise serious concerns that critical intellectual property (IP) could be transferred to the PLA or co-opted under the National Security Law of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

On the other hand, there are also concerns about the reliability of clinical trial data produced overseas by PLA institutions. The FDA has previously refused to approve cancer treatments based on clinical trial data produced solely from clinical trial sites in China, suggesting that the FDA should also impose similar oversight on clinical trial work conducted in cooperation with the PLA.

Given the impressive number of FDA-approved coordinations between U.S. companies and PLA entities in China, the bipartisan group of lawmakers calls for answers to the following questions:

Has FDA reviewed any clinical trials involving the PLA or PLA facilities or conducted on-site inspections of PLA facilities? Has FDA ever been denied access to foreign clinical trial sites in the PRC, including but not limited to trial sites located at PLA-owned or affiliated facilities? How many PLA-owned, operated, or affiliated facilities has FDA reviewed for clinical trial work? What is the average cost estimated by FDA to adjudicate a clinical trial conducted in the PRC? What is the earliest date FDA has received clinical trial data involving PLA organizations? Given FDA’s regulations to ensure that clinical trials are conducted in accordance with ethical and safety standards, has FDA ever notified a U.S. biopharmaceutical organization that it has conducted studies with the PLA or in the XUAR? If so, please indicate the number of notices and the time periods during which they were issued, and whether companies responded. What measures does FDA use to assess risks related to intellectual property and technology transfer? Within these measures, how are risks calculated when research studies identify collaborations with the PLA or involve PLA-owned facilities as a research setting?

See the letter from legislators HERE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://selectcommitteeontheccp.house.gov/media/press-releases/moolenaar-lawmakers-uncover-evidence-us-pharmaceutical-companies-working The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos