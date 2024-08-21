British holidaymakers face seven EU visa waivers next summer





The EU plans to introduce visa-free travel to seven EU countries for British holidaymakers by next summer.

The scheme, which the EU has confirmed on its website will launch in the “first half of 2025”, will cover people from more than 60 non-EU countries, including the UK.

In comments first reported by The Times, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the visa waiver could last until the May 2025 school holidays.

She said this as she confirmed that the Entry/Exit System (EES) for non-EU travellers, which will require them to have their fingerprints and photograph taken instead of having their passports stamped, will come into effect on November 10.

Under the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), passengers must apply for a waiver similar to the US ESTA before travel, which is valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

This travel package also includes travel to the Schengen Area, which includes all EU countries except Ireland and Cyprus, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the EU expected to provide more information on the implementation of the scheme “in due course”.

The update comes as the EU launches its long-anticipated EES scheme after a series of delays.

“After extensive consultation with Member States, our partners and a range of stakeholders, we have decided that the entry/exit system will become operational on 10 November,” Ms Johansson said in a statement.

According to the Times, she said the ETIAS visa scheme would be implemented in six months.

Mrs Johansson said the EES system would mean strict digital border controls at “every airport”, “port” or “road into Europe”.

She said more than 700 million tourists entered Europe last year and the new system would help Europeans “sleep more safely”.

She added that the rule would “let us know if people are staying too long” and “make it harder for criminals, terrorists or Russian spies to use fake passports”.

What is the EES system?

Under the EES scheme, anyone entering the EU must register their fingerprints, photograph and passport information.

The initial registration is valid for three years, during which time it must be validated each time someone crosses a border. It replaces a passport stamp.

But experts have warned that long queues are expected, with processing times per passenger currently standing at 45 seconds potentially extending by at least two minutes.

The parallel border controls mean French border police check the passports of people leaving the UK and crossing the Channel at Dover, London St Pancras and Folkestone.

What is the ETIAS system?

Currently, all non-EU nationals must apply for a visa, with the exception of those on a special list of 61 countries, including the US, Japan, Australia and the UK.

People from these countries can travel to the EU's Schengen Area (a zone where you can travel without border checks) for up to 90 days without a visa.

But security concerns over the migration crisis and terrorism have led the EU to decide to introduce more controls.

This led the EU Commission to introduce ETIAS, which it says is “much cheaper” than the US ESTA, which costs $14.

ETIAS allows travel to the 27 EU member states, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

ETIAS is valid for 3 years and allows unlimited entry. Border guards will check your document when you cross the EU border.

The EU said the ETIAS system would “enhance security checks on people travelling to the EU without a visa”.

What should British holidaymakers do?

Passengers must apply online or via a mobile app. The form, which the EU describes as a “necessary and simple procedural step,” takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Details required on the application include passport information as well as background questions about criminal records and health conditions.

More than 95% of applications are automatically approved within minutes, but the EU warns that some cases can take up to 72 hours.

In exceptional circumstances, your application may be refused or may take up to four weeks to process.

The fee applies to everyone between the ages of 18 and 70, but is exempt for children and those over 70.

