The riots show how Britain's far right has changed.

Three weeks after the riots began, many people are still trying to understand their impact.

Will the unrest be seen as a one-off explosion that was quickly suppressed by the public and police, or will it be seen as a new and dangerous show of force by the far right?

The murders of Ellie Dot Stancombe, Alice da Silva Agiar and Bebe King in Southport were exploited by extremists, who used the tragedy to promote their hatred and agenda.

The situation was exacerbated by lies and misinformation online, with some of the key instigators using social media and messaging apps to spread hate and call for protests at set times and locations.

The result was a series of violent flash mobs over several days, motivated by racial and religious hatred. Rioters attacked hotels housing migrants, tried to set buildings on fire, and dragged people out of cars.

The riots have been characterized as far-right by public figures from the prime minister down. For many, this description implies that the disorder was somehow organized by a specific official group or party. And the history of far-right protests and violence by groups such as the National Front reinforces this idea.

As someone who has researched right-wing extremism for years, I am constantly asked who is causing the confusion, as if there is one simple answer.

But the recent unrest is far more complex, and has exposed the anarchic nature and scope of contemporary right-wing extremism.

The truth is that no one organization owned or organized the riots. The scale of the riots was much bigger than that.

Some extremists have stopped forming formal groups.

This lack of cohesion makes the situation more unpredictable and dangerous. For the authorities, there are too many potential insurgents and potential targets, and too little clear state organization to disrupt.

In contrast, counter-protests by anti-racist activists were far more united and organized.

Right-wing extremism itself can be thought of as a spectrum rather than a coherent whole. It includes mass-murdering neo-Nazis who hide behind online aliases, disdain election campaigns, destroy society, and are treated as terrorists by a state that worships Adolf Hitler. However, the term is also used to describe people who run for office in democratic elections, engage in mass campaigns, and present policy platforms.

I tend to use far right for the first type and far left for the second type.

There are hatreds that unite different parts of the spectrum, but there are also differences. For example, the central anti-Semitic conspiracy theories espoused by neo-Nazis are not always shared by some far-right figures who may primarily target Muslims.

In key respects, right-wing extremism in Britain today has moved away from being primarily driven by organisations and political parties to being made up of loose networks of people who typically cohere online.

No neo-fascist party has had the electoral success of the British National Party (BNP) in recent times.

Today, there are no prominent political leaders as we traditionally understand them. Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Exley-Lennon, is perhaps the best-known public figure. But the convicted criminal oversees a cult of personality rather than a coherent movement, and his endless spectacle of online slander and legal troubles provides a living soap opera.

Groups like the BNP and the National Front still exist, but they are ghosts of their former selves, made up of old fascists and lacking appeal to the younger generation.

A new generation of young people in Britain has created new and radical groups, but major groups including neo-Nazi groups National Action and Sonnenkrieg Division have been outlawed by the government as terrorist organisations and have been crushed by anti-fascists, journalists and the police.

Some right-wing extremists have moved away from creating formal groups that would attract police attention, instead creating loose networks where anyone can follow extremist channels or influencers, especially online.

For example, some formed smaller groups, such as Patriot Alternative (PA) and the Fight Club Network, a network of white males who gathered to engage in violent training. These were banned, but adopted less overtly extreme rhetoric than similar groups, and some PA members were convicted of terrorism and racial hate crimes.

When violence does occur, it doesn't always stem from neo-Nazi tendencies, nor are those responsible necessarily long-term extremists.

Most of those involved in the chaos had no affiliation with the far right or the far right. They ranged in age from their late 60s to children, with a variety of motivations. Some were opportunistic criminals who looted and stole. Others got drunk and joined after the chaos had begun.

But some of those involved in the riots had links to the far right. They included John Honey, who had previously attended PA events and was jailed for his role in what Judge John Tackley described as “12 hours of racist and hateful mob violence” in Hull.

The Southport riots involved Matthew Hankinson, who had just been released from prison after being jailed for alleged membership of the banned terrorist group National Action several months earlier.

There have been hundreds of arrests and charges related to the riots so far.

Although violence has largely subsided since the Southport disaster, its aftermath is still being felt.

Now, after the riots, people across the spectrum of right-wing extremism have learned that they can help create a national crisis, and they are likely to exploit future tragedies in similar ways. Those involved in extremist movements may conclude that there is a wider audience for their beliefs than their group membership suggests.

The services used by Muslims and migrants, the main targets of the rioters, have been demonised by some high-profile figures and extremist activists for years. This summer’s chaos was not the first outbreak of violence. Even before the riots, there had already been a series of plots and attacks by lone individuals that the police classified as terrorism. There were attacks on immigration lawyers’ offices in London, a hotel in Worcestershire believed to be used by migrants, and a migrant processing centre in Dover.

Darren Osborne, who killed Markram Ali in the 2017 Finsbury Park van attack, was quickly radicalised online by far-right anti-Islam beliefs, including those supported by Tommy Robinson. Osborne was not affiliated with any group and was not known to the security services.

The incident was officially declared a terrorist attack by the judge, Ms Chima-Grub. She told Osborne that through her use of Twitter she had been exposed to extreme racist and anti-Islamic thinking, and that she had allowed her mind to be poisoned by those who claimed to be leaders.

Seven years later, the riots have reinforced the same point: You don’t have to be a neo-Nazi or part of a group to be exposed to far-right ideology and conspiracy theories. You just have to be online.

So far, no one involved in the riots has been charged with terrorism, and prosecutors have not suggested that any of the many charges of violent disorder had a terrorism motive. However, the Crown Prosecution Service says it is still considering the possibility. Former counter-terrorism police chief Neil Basu said he believed some of the actions crossed the line into terrorism.

The Crown Prosecution Service and the police can formally link violent disorder to terrorism. Last week, when several Palestine Action activists were charged with violent disorder for an alleged attack on a factory in Gloucestershire owned by an Israeli arms company, the CPS claimed there was a terrorist link to the incident.

The hundreds of arrests and charges related to the riots have shown the legal consequences of participation, which may make some people think twice before engaging in future riots. So in that sense, right-wing extremism has taken a step back.

But supporters also see the state’s response as evidence of one of their core claims: that far-right activists are disproportionately targeted compared to those of different backgrounds and ideologies. This narrative has been echoed in many places, including X (formerly Twitter), which billionaire owner Elon Musk himself promoted.

One possible conclusion to draw from this summer’s explosion of violence is that far-right narratives are now more mainstream than many people think. Is there a far-right culture that is now more pervasive in society and transcends the need to organize in political groups? If so, activists might be emboldened by what has happened in the past few weeks, and the risk of violence could potentially increase.

As I look back on this week, I think back to a cold day in Preston in early January 2018. I was in court, watching a defendant named Jack Renshaw, who was giving evidence in a trial where he was convicted of inciting racial hatred in an anti-Semitic speech. Later that year and in two further trials, he was also convicted of sexually enticing a young boy and planning to kill a local councillor with a machete in a neo-Nazi terror attack.

I checked my notes and yes, I remember correctly. Renshaw, an admitted neo-Nazi and former member of the BNP and National Action, was asked why he had engaged in racist activity. He replied that it helped change everyone's politics.

He told the court that it made mainstream politics more right-wing.

The public, police and court responses to the riots have shown that most people do not share the violent hatred and fantasies of the far right and extremists.

But many will find Britain's far-right flash mobs more frightening, unpredictable and racist than they imagined, and wonder what the future holds.

This is still a dangerous moment.

