British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves plans to raise social rents above inflation over the next decade to boost affordable housing.

Government officials say Reeves plans to introduce a 10-year formula in the October Budget that would raise annual rents in Britain by 1% above the current 2.2% measure of CPI inflation.

The move aims to encourage affordable housing by providing cash flow certainty to housing associations and local authorities struggling with huge debt burdens and large maintenance backlogs.

In recent years, local authorities have largely stopped building houses, leading to housing associations, not-for-profit organisations, building most new social housing in England.

The government sets the rent levels for subsidised social housing using a national formula. Housing associations will be happy to pay higher rents, but it could make living costs worse for millions of tenants and the government could face a much higher benefit bill.

One panellist said the sector needed longer-term certainty about how rents for social and affordable housing would change from year to year, returning to a level equal to 1% of the CPI, and clear information that the government was committed to sticking to that plan.

The previous Conservative government made a similar promise in the early 2010s, but ministers have since broken it on several occasions.

David Cameron's coalition agreed a 10-year annual rent increase of 0.5% over the Retail Price Index in 2012. But then-Chancellor George Osborne reneged on the deal in 2015, promising below-inflation increases for four years to reduce the cost of the Treasury's housing benefit.

The Conservative government recently announced a five-year deal that included adding 1% to the 2020 CPI, but was forced to cap rent increases at 7% in 2022 as inflation soared to over 11%. The government extended the deal for another year in April.

This has provided relief to the 30% of the 4 million households in the social housing sector whose rents are not covered by housing assistance, but has put further pressure on already cash-strapped housing providers.

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, a trade body for housing workers, said several changes to the previous 10-year pledge had left the housing sector in limbo.

He added that ministers and officials clearly understand that rent settlements must be something that landlords and investors can rely on for the long term.

The Local Government Association said long-term agreements were essential to allow councils to regenerate existing stock and invest in new stock. Gareth Fuller/PA

Labour has made a big promise to tackle Britain’s chronic shortage of affordable housing, which has led to a record 109,000 households living in temporary accommodation in the UK, according to the latest government data, with more than 142,000 of them children.

The UK’s deputy prime minister and housing secretary, Angela Rayner, told MPs last month that the budget would provide rent stabilisation and deliver the biggest increase in affordable housing in a generation. She also promised to adequately protect tenants from extraordinary rent increases.

Landlords from 20 local councils in England last month published a report warning that the country's social housing system was broken, making rent certainty a key demand.

The report warned that by 2028, local authorities face a $2.2 billion hole in their housing budgets, which it estimates was caused by Osborne-era cuts that led to a $2.4 billion drop in rental income for local authority landlords between 2016 and 2020.

Council leaders included in their list of 21 recommendations a 10-year rent settlement along with an emergency one-time cash injection of $644 million to recoup losses from the last rent cap imposed in 2023-25.

The Local Government Association said a long-term agreement was essential to allow local authorities to regenerate existing stock and invest in new stock alongside measures to recover revenue lost to recent caps and cuts.

The enormous cost of building existing homes has led many associations to halt or slow new home construction programs and to avoid purchasing affordable homes built by private sector developers.

A senior executive at one of the nation's largest housing associations said 10-year leases would boost rents and lower borrowing costs. The executive added that it would be a huge help.

Polly Knitt, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said renters also needed protection to keep their rents affordable. She added that inflation could spiral out of control very quickly, so there needed to be mechanisms to protect renters from extreme rent increases that would put them at risk of becoming homeless.

A Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Work is underway to improve the foundations of our housing and planning system and we will be setting out plans at the next accounting meeting.

