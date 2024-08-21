



Government borrowing more than doubled last month compared with a year ago due to massive spending on public services and welfare, deepening the conflict between Labour and Conservatives over the soundness of public finances.

The deficit of $3.1 billion is the highest in three years for the July period and $3 billion higher than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government spending watchdog, had forecast.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said strong increases in public spending were the main driver of the borrowing overhang.

Jessica Barnaby, ONS deputy director of public finance, said: In July this year, borrowing was almost $2 billion higher than in 2023. Revenues were higher than last year, with income tax revenues in particular rising significantly.

But this was more than offset by increases in central government spending, which, although debt service payments fell, continued to increase the cost of public services and benefits.

A line graph showing borrowings and OBR's annual forecasts for 2024-25.

The UK's public finances are generally strong in July, thanks to the boost provided by the income tax self-assessment report. In 2023, the UK had to borrow £1.3 billion to bridge the gap between state revenue and expenditure in July.

Analysts have warned that the disappointing borrowing figures could lead to Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves announcing a tight budget on October 30.

Alex Kerr, a UK economist at Capital Economics, said the figures showed the tight fiscal situation Reeves was facing. We still think she will raise an extra $10 billion a year by raising taxes in the budget and increase borrowing by about $7 billion a year, Kerr said.

“All the data is preliminary and we need to be careful about over-interpreting it,” said Isabel Stockton, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies. “But early signs are that the better-than-expected growth numbers won’t be enough to save Rachel Reeves from making difficult choices in her first budget.”

The annual spending pressures identified in last month’s spending audit, combined with the ongoing and well-publicised pressures facing many public services, suggest that the 2025-26 spending review could be a particularly challenging task.

Treasury Secretary Darren Jones said: Today’s figures are yet another testament to the terrible legacy the previous government left us: a $22 billion black hole in the public finances this year, a decade of recession, the highest public debt since the 1960s, and taxpayers’ money being wasted on debt service rather than public services.

According to July figures from the ONS, the UK borrowed a total of £51.4 billion in the first four months of the 2024-25 financial year. That is £500 million less than in the same four-month period a year ago, but it is the fourth highest annual borrowing to July since monthly records began in January 1993, according to the ONS.

Skip newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your business day. Get all the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising, and externally funded content. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the newsletter promotion

At the time of former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's March Budget, the OBR said it expected borrowing for the full fiscal year to be £87bn. The deficit is now £47bn higher than the OBR forecast.

Reeves plans to raise taxes, cut spending and boost benefits in his October budget, as the Treasury Department worries that the nation's fiscal woes are not improving despite the economic recovery.

Reeves accused the previous government of handing her the worst legacy of any post-war prime minister and of covering up a massive $22 billion loss for the Conservatives.

Reeves' immediate predecessor, Hunt, said Labor had inherited a growing and resilient economy and the chancellor was trying to find a political justification for the tax rises he had been intending to make since before he took office.

Tax revenue increased by KRW 2.1 billion to KRW 71.2 billion, including an increase in income tax revenue of KRW 1.7 billion, corporate tax of KRW 3 billion, and value-added tax of KRW 2 billion.

But Hunt's cut of the national insurance premium rate meant compulsory social insurance contributions fell by $1.1 billion to $13.8 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/21/uk-government-borrowing-deficit-higher-than-expected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos