Peltola leads Alaska U.S. House primary, Begich ahead of Dahlstrom • Alaska Beacon





Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola received more than half the vote in primary results released Tuesday night, far ahead of her Republican opponents, businessman Nick Begich III and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom.

With 387 of 403 polls declared as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent Peltola had received 50.4% of the votes counted. She was well ahead of her 36.8% share of the vote in the 2022 primary, which was held the same day as the special election she won to fill the seat left vacant by the death of 49-year-old Rep. Don Young.

On the Republican side, Begich received 27 percent of the vote, ahead of Dahlstrom with 20 percent. Begich said in a statement that she had won the Republican nomination, while Dahlstrom said in a statement that the results showed her message was resonating with voters. Before the primary, Begich said he would end his campaign if he finished behind Dahlstrom, while she said she planned to continue through the general election.

With Peltola, Begich and Dahlstrom having the biggest campaigns, the other nine candidates were competing for the fourth and final spot on the ballot in the general election, which will be held under a ranked-choice voting system. Republican Matthew H. Salisbury led Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe by 62 votes.

In-person voter turnout was down significantly, with 96,539 ballots counted as of midnight, far fewer than the 140,000 counted on the night of the 2022 primary. In the 2022 primary, about 52,000 ballots were counted after election night. This year, just over 17,000 mail-in ballots were cast before Election Day.

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, speaks Jan. 4, 2024, at a town hall meeting on the possible Albertsons-Kroger grocery store merger. The meeting was held at Teamsters Local 959 headquarters in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) After voting early Monday in Anchorage, Peltola spent the day in Soldotna, according to campaign spokeswoman Shannon Mason. Peltola was also in contact with Indigenous leaders in Wales, Kaktovik and Anaktuvuk Pass, where voting was not open, to try to find solutions, Mason said. Voting in Anaktuvuk Pass began shortly before the 8 p.m. deadline.

Earlier in the day, Peltola posted a video on social media encouraging Alaskans to vote, saying, “Voting is self-care. Do something for yourself and the future of Alaska and vote today.”

In 2022, Peltola became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Democrat to represent the state in the chamber since Young was elected in 1973.

The race has received national attention because it is one of five House districts won by a Democrat in 2022 that were won by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Republican U.S. House candidate Nick Begich and supporters hold campaign signs and wave to motorists at the intersection of Seward Highway and Northern Lights Boulevard in Anchorage on the morning of Aug. 20, 2024, primary election day. Standing with Begich and wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat is his supporter Loran Baxter. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Begich called on Republicans to unite behind his candidacy.

Voters have sent a clear message: I am the best Republican candidate to defeat Mary Peltola in November, Begich said in a statement posted on social media. To do this, we must come together as conservatives. I commend Nancy Dahlstrom for her well-run campaign. United, it is clear that Republicans can defeat both Mary Peltola and the ranked-choice voting system that only benefits Democrats.

Begich and Dahlstrom are both staunch Trump supporters.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, holds a campaign sign and waves to motorists in Eagle River on Aug. 20, 2024, the day of the Alaska primary election. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) But Trump has only endorsed Dahlstrom. Trump’s support is prominently displayed on his campaign website, and his signs are topped with the words “Trump Endorsed.”

Speaking Monday as she and her supporters waved signs at an intersection near Fire Lake Elementary School in her hometown of Eagle River, Dahlstrom attributed the endorsement to her experience.

“It’s because President Trump looked at my background and my resume, basically my jobs and the things that I’ve done. He also looked at my voting history in elected office and said, I like this person, and I think this person would be the best person to represent the state of Alaska,” Dahlstrom said.

She said she believes Trump's policies will benefit the state, which is ultimately what matters. So electing a president is not like electing your best friend, she said.

Begich said he has not had the opportunity to meet with Trump and ask for his support.

“I think if I had that opportunity, things might have been a little different. But I still support President Trump. I believe he’s good for Alaska. He’s going to be good for our country,” Begich said as he waved signs with supporters in Midtown Anchorage Tuesday morning.

Loran Baxter, one of Begich's supporters gathered at the busy intersection of Seward Highway and Northern Lights Boulevard, said Trump's endorsement of Dahlstrom may reflect his loyalty to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

“I think he’s thinking about making Dunleavy secretary of the interior or something, and Nancy’s lieutenant governor, so he’s going to support her,” said Baxter, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat. “I support Trump, but I support Nick, and I think there’s a lot of Alaskans who feel the same way.”

Dunleavy, like Trump, has endorsed Dahlstrom, as have Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Begich also has national backers, but his website highlights state-level support.

One of the most striking things about this year’s election is the absence of a famous Trump ally: former governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. She was a runner-up two years ago before losing to Peltola.

Palin will not run this time. That makes a difference in this year's campaign, Begich said.

“I think it’s going to be less dramatic than 2022,” he said. “We can focus more on policies and getting them done. And that’s how elections should be decided. They should be based on who has the policies that best reflect the voters in the district.”

This year is Alaska's second election season under ranked-choice voting, so the four candidates with the most votes in open primaries will advance to the general election.

Begich has pledged to step down if Dahlstrom gets more votes than he does. But Dahlstrom said Monday she had no such intention.

I'll be there until November, she said.

Ballots will be counted through August 30, with September 1 being the deadline for the State Review Board to certify the results. September 2 is the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the ballot. If a candidate withdraws, the fifth-highest vote-getter will replace him or her on the ballot.

GET MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUBSCRIBE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alaskabeacon.com/2024/08/21/peltola-leads-in-alaska-u-s-house-primary-with-begich-ahead-of-dahlstrom/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos