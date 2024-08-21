The riots show how Britain's far right has changed.





This lack of cohesion makes the situation more unpredictable and dangerous. For the authorities, there are too many potential insurgents and potential targets, and too little clear state organization to disrupt.

In contrast, counter-protests by anti-racist activists were far more united and organized.

Right-wing extremism itself can be thought of as a spectrum rather than a coherent whole. It includes mass-murdering neo-Nazis who hide behind online aliases, disdain election campaigns, destroy society, and are treated as terrorists by a state that worships Adolf Hitler. However, the term is also used to describe people who run for office in democratic elections, engage in mass campaigns, and present policy platforms.

I tend to use far right for the first type and far left for the second type.

In key respects, right-wing extremism in Britain today has moved away from being primarily driven by organisations and political parties to being made up of loose networks of people who typically cohere online.

No neo-fascist party has had the electoral success of the British National Party (BNP) in recent times.

Today, there are no prominent political leaders as we traditionally understand them. Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Exley-Lennon, is perhaps the best-known public figure. But the convicted criminal oversees a cult of personality rather than a coherent movement, and his endless spectacle of online slander and legal troubles provides a living soap opera.

Groups like the BNP and the National Front still exist, but they are ghosts of their former selves, made up of old fascists and lacking appeal to the younger generation.

A new generation of young people in Britain has created new and radical groups, but major groups including neo-Nazi groups National Action and Sonnenkrieg Division have been outlawed by the government as terrorist organisations and have been crushed by anti-fascists, journalists and the police.

Some right-wing extremists have moved away from creating formal groups that would attract police attention, instead creating loose networks where anyone can follow extremist channels or influencers, especially online.

For example, some formed smaller groups, such as Patriot Alternative (PA) and the Fight Club Network, a network of white males who gathered to engage in violent training. These were banned, but adopted less overtly extreme rhetoric than similar groups, and some PA members were convicted of terrorism and racial hate crimes.

When violence does occur, it doesn't always stem from neo-Nazi tendencies, nor are those responsible necessarily long-term extremists.

Most of those involved in the chaos had no affiliation with the far right or the far right. They ranged in age from their late 60s to children, with a variety of motivations. Some were opportunistic criminals who looted and stole. Others got drunk and joined after the chaos had begun.

But some of those involved in the riots had links to the far right. They included John Honey, who had previously attended PA events and was jailed for his role in what Judge John Tackley described as “12 hours of racist and hateful mob violence” in Hull.

The Southport riots involved Matthew Hankinson, who had just been released from prison after being jailed for alleged membership of the banned terrorist group National Action several months earlier.

