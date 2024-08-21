Former Haitian President Martelly targeted by US sanctions





WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on former Haitian President Michel Joseph Martelly over accusations that he abused his influence to facilitate drug trafficking into the United States and sponsored gangs that contributed to instability in the Caribbean country.

Acting Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith said the action underscores the significant and destabilizing role he and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the current crisis in Haiti.

Haiti is gripped by gang violence as peaceful protesters are tear gassed by police as they call on law enforcement to help stop gangs violently taking over neighborhoods.

Hundreds of Kenyan police officers have arrived in Haiti as part of a UN-backed mission led by the East African country to combat gangs.

A United Nations report released in July said gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than 300,000 children since March, many of them living in makeshift shelters, including schools with poor sanitation, putting them at risk of disease.

Martelly, who was president from 2011 to 2016, was previously sanctioned by the Canadian government in November 2022 for financing gangs.

In January, a Haitian judge issued an arrest warrant for Martelly and more than 30 other senior officials accused of government corruption, namely embezzlement of funds or equipment linked to the National Equipment Center of Haiti.

State Department official Vedant Patel said Tuesday's sanctions were aimed at promoting accountability for all individuals whose activities contribute to gang violence and destabilize the political environment in Haiti, regardless of their rank or status.

The United States is relying on a December 2021 executive order on foreigners involved in drug trafficking to impose these sanctions.

Martelly could not be reached for comment.

