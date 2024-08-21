Divers search Sicilian yacht wreck, British technical director among six missing | Shipping News





British tycoon Mike Lynch was among the 22 passengers who celebrated his recent acquittal on fraud charges in the United States.

Divers and underwater drones are searching for six people, including a British tech tycoon and an international banker, believed to be trapped when their luxury superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily.

Among the six missing were technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy.

Police divers on Tuesday resumed the search for six people believed to be trapped on the hull of the British-flagged 56-metre (185-foot) yacht called the Bayesian.

The yacht was anchored with 10 crew members and 12 passengers when it was struck by a mini-tornado that sent squalls and torrential downpours early Monday morning.

Fifteen people, including a woman and her one-year-old baby, were rescued. The body of a man, identified as an Antigua chef, was found on the yacht.

These passengers were Lynch's invited guests, sometimes referred to as the British Bill Gates, who had gathered to celebrate his acquittal in a massive fraud case in the United States.

Lynch was found not guilty in June of fraud and conspiracy charges in a federal trial involving Hewlett-Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his company, Autonomy Corporation.

The ship’s resting place is about 50 metres (164 feet) underwater, a depth that necessitated special precautions that complicated the operation. Rescuers said they were working in 12-minute shifts, a measure that slowed efforts to reach the shipwreck’s narrow interior.

The yacht was anchored about a half mile (1 km) offshore when the storm hit just before 4 a.m. Monday. Civil protection officials said they believed the vessel was struck by a tornado (called a waterspout) on the water and quickly sank.

Blurry footage taken by a closed-circuit camera on the shore and broadcast on the Giornale di Sicilia website showed the Bayesian's 75-metre (246-foot) mast weathering the storm and disappearing for a minute.

The yacht's captain survived and prosecutors are said to be attempting to interview him.

Captain Carsten Bornner of the Robert Baden Powell, who rescued 15 survivors on a lifeboat, said he was close enough to see the Bayesian as the storm raged.

Moments later, she was gone, Bonner said. They were lying flat on the water and sank within two minutes, he added, citing survivors.

A rotating search team of two professional cave divers each worked Tuesday to open an access point inside the wreck, which is well beyond the certified depth for most recreational divers. They used a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to assist in the search.

Divers were unable to access the cabin below deck due to furniture being moved by the violent storm.

Rescue workers said they believe the six missing people are in the cabin because the storm struck while most passengers were sleeping, but they were unable to confirm they were there through the portholes.

Charlotte Golunski, who survived the disaster, said she briefly lost sight of her one-year-old daughter Sophia in the water, but she was able to lift her out onto the waves and the lifeboat inflated, bringing both to safety, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The father, identified by ANSA as James Emslie, also survived, as did Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares. The couple's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah Lynch, is also missing.

Built in 2008 by Italian company Perini Navi, the yacht was available for charter and was notable for its massive 75-metre (246-foot) high aluminium mast, one of the tallest in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/20/divers-search-sicily-yacht-wreck-with-uk-tech-boss-among-the-six-missing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos