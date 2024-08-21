Federal Judge Strikes Down U.S. Ban on Non-Compete Clauses : NPR





“Non-compete clauses prevent workers from freely changing jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving companies of a talent pool they need to build and grow,” FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan said when introducing the non-compete ban. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images .

A Texas federal court has struck down a government ban on non-compete agreements that was set to take effect September 4.

In her decision, Judge Ada Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas wrote that the federal agency exceeded its authority in approving the ban.

“The FTC lacks regulatory authority over unfair competition practices,” she wrote. “The role of an administrative agency is to do what Congress tells it to do, not what the agency thinks.”[s] That should do the trick.

Ryan LLC, a Dallas tax services firm, filed a lawsuit to block the rule just hours after the Federal Trade Commission narrowly voted to ban non-compete clauses for nearly all American workers in April.

Ryan's lawsuit was joined by several organizations representing a broad spectrum of American businesses, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and the Texas Association of Business.

An estimated 30 million people, or one in five American workers, are subject to non-compete clauses. These employment contracts typically prevent workers, from minimum wage earners to CEOs, from joining or starting competing companies.

The FTC says it is disappointed but will continue to fight to end non-compete clauses.

“We are seriously considering a potential appeal, and today's decision does not preclude the FTC from addressing non-compete clauses through enforcement actions on a case-by-case basis,” FTC spokeswoman Victoria Graham wrote in a statement.

In seeking relief, Ryan, the tax services firm, had argued that the non-compete ban would inflict “serious and irreparable harm” on its business, including by endangering its confidential information and allowing competitors to poach valuable employees, whose knowledge and training would be wasted.

“Judge Browns’ decision preserves the economic freedom of businesses and their employees to enter into non-compete agreements,” said John Smith, the firm’s chief legal officer. “These agreements play a critical role in protecting intellectual property and innovation, building trust within businesses, and investing in employee training.”

“At the heart of economic freedom”

The FTC has long argued that non-compete clauses harm workers.

“The freedom to change jobs is essential to economic liberty and a competitive, thriving economy,” FTC Chairwoman Lina M. Khan said in a statement when the proposed rule was first introduced. “Non-compete clauses prevent workers from freely changing jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool they need to build and grow.”

According to the FTC, the new rule could lead to wage increases totaling nearly $300 billion per year and the creation of 8,500 new businesses per year, once workers can freely seek new opportunities without fear of being sued by their employers.

The ban would make an exception for executives who already have noncompete agreements in place, on the grounds that those agreements are more likely to have been negotiated. The FTC estimates that less than 1 percent of workers would be considered executives.

Existing non-compete agreements would not need to be formally voided under this rule, but employers would be required to notify their employees that they are no longer enforceable.

