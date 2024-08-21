Home Secretary announces new measures to strengthen UK border security





The Home Secretary has today (August 21) announced new measures to strengthen UK border security, including the immediate recruitment of up to 100 new specialist intelligence and investigators to the National Crime Agency (NCA) to target, dismantle and disrupt organised immigration crime networks.

Yvette Cooper today announced a significant increase in immigration enforcement and deportation activities to ensure that immigration and asylum rules are respected and enforced. The government has set out new plans for the next six months to ensure that the highest rate of deportation of people who have no right to stay here for five years (after 2018), particularly those whose asylum claims have been rejected, is maintained.

Additionally, a new intelligence-based illegal labor program will be introduced to target, investigate and crack down on unscrupulous employers who hire people who are not authorized to work illegally.

The new measures fulfill the government’s commitment to providing long-term security at our borders. They include:

Up to 100 new specialist intelligence and investigators will be deployed to the National Crime Agency (NCA) to disrupt and disrupt criminal smuggling networks and prevent dangerous boat crossings. A significant increase in enforcement and repatriation flights, with deportations reaching their highest level since 2018, reversing the decline in enforcement in recent years. Increased detention capacity, including an additional 290 beds at the Campsfield and Haslla immigration deportation centres. Sanctions will be taken against unscrupulous employers who recruit workers illegally.

This comes as the number of NCA officers based in Europol has increased by 50%, immediately supporting European operations to disrupt the activities of criminal smuggling gangs that make millions from small boat crossings.

The NCA currently has around 70 ongoing investigations targeting the most damaging criminal gangs involved in people trafficking and smuggling, and has worked with international partners to support the seizure of around 400 vessels and engines intended for use in crossing the Channel.

A range of sanctions will be imposed on those who employ illegal workers, including financial penalty notices, business closure orders and potential prosecution. Those who are caught working illegally and are subject to deportation will be detained until they are promptly deported.

In addition, the government is increasing detention space to speed up deportations, including reopening the Immigration Removal Centre (IRC) at Campsfield and Haslla and adding 290 beds. This increase will provide additional capacity to facilitate higher levels of enforcement and returns, ensuring that rules are properly adhered to.

The government is redeploying staff and resources to support additional efforts, building on nine successful repatriation flights over the past six weeks, including the largest charter repatriation flight ever.

Staff are being redeployed to help increase the number of failed asylum seekers who have been returned, down 40 per cent since 2010. 300 social workers have already been redeployed to help with thousands of failed asylum and return cases, including both forced and voluntary returns.

Build enhanced digital capabilities to enable ongoing contact, to prevent people who have no right to be here from being drawn into exploitative illegal work and to ensure their return.

The surge, overseen by Bas Javid, Home Office Immigration Enforcement Director, is part of the government’s plan to reform the asylum system and protect the UK’s borders, ensuring all immigration enforcement processes are robust, fair and accurate from start to finish, while also taking into account the important lessons learned from Windrush.

Interior Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

We are taking strong, clear steps to strengthen border security and ensure that the rules are respected and enforced.

The new Border Security Command is already in preparation, with urgent recruitment of new staff and deployment of additional staff across Europe, working with European enforcement agencies to tackle criminal smuggling networks that undermine border security and put lives at risk by organising dangerous boat crossings.

And by strengthening enforcement and reporting, we will create a better-governed and managed system, rather than the chaos that has plagued the system for too long.

Rob Jones, NCA's chief operating officer, said:

Tackling organised immigration crime is a key priority for the NCA, and we are investing more effort and resources into it than ever before. These additional staff will be key to leading the NCA to investigate approximately 70 cases of human trafficking and trafficking groups that are currently causing the greatest harm.

Tackling these dangerous and exploitative gangs requires international cooperation and we are building on our already strong relationships with Europol and other law enforcement partners. We are determined to do everything we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks, whether they operate in the UK or overseas.

The work builds on last month’s Prime Ministers’ Meeting at the European Political Community, where the Prime Ministers discussed the Migration Working Group with Italy, Albania, Germany, Malta, Denmark, Hungary, the Netherlands and Slovakia. European leaders discussed border security, joint efforts to tackle human trafficking and their ambition to work with other countries to deliver solutions.

Since taking office, the Secretary of the Interior has held phone calls with a range of partners to discuss ways to expand cooperation to tackle organized immigration crime.

