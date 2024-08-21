The United States created 818,000 fewer jobs than expected, raising concerns about the economy





U.S. job gains for the 12 months ending in March were revised down Wednesday by 818,000, a significant revision that adds to recent concerns about a slowing economy.

The change means that nearly 2.1 million jobs were created in the United States last year, down from about 2.9 million before the revision. The new numbers do not represent job losses, but rather new estimates of how many jobs were actually created during the period in question.

“Even after these large downward revisions, the labor market appears to have been on solid footing,” Bank of America research analysts noted after the report was released.

The data provide further evidence that a deeper slowdown in the U.S. economy may be on the horizon. While the economy has grown steadily in recent quarters, often beating expectations, the unemployment rate recently hit a new post-pandemic high of 4.3% (revisions to today’s data do not impact unemployment rate measures). The share of U.S. workers, employed or unemployed, looking for new jobs hit a decade-high in July, even as hiring has largely stalled.

In a statement, White House chief economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the preliminary estimate “does not change the fact that the jobs recovery has been and remains historically strong, delivering solid job and wage gains, strong consumer spending and record small business formation.”

Wednesday's update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics was the largest downward revision since 2009. Still, it was slightly less than forecasters had feared, with some warning it could reach 1 million. The market reaction was generally muted.

In a note to clients after Wednesday's release, Olivia Cross, an economist at research group Capital Economics, said the report means that jobs data for the period were “weaker than initially thought, but not worrisomely so,” and will likely lead the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25% in September, as most analysts had expected before Wednesday's release.

In absolute terms, employment in professional and business services saw the largest decline, with 358,000 fewer jobs than previously reported. The leisure and hospitality sector followed, with 150,000 fewer jobs.

In percentage terms, information occupations experienced the largest adjustment, with a drop of 2.3%.

Each year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses state unemployment insurance tax records to paint a more accurate picture of the labor market than its regular monthly surveys.

The BLS revisions are preliminary, and the magnitude of the revisions will be adjusted again next February.

This year's review was highly anticipated, with market watchers wondering whether the Federal Reserve has been too slow to cut rates amid signs of an economic slowdown. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 0.25% at its next policy meeting on Sept. 18.

Bank of America research analysts said the report would have “little impact” on expectations for Fed policy, adding that the Fed already had concerns about the labor market before the revisions.

