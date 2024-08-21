



Experts have warned that cancer treatment in the UK “lags behind” other countries with dedicated plans to tackle the disease.

In a recent commentary, experts argued that if governments do not prioritize cancer treatment, “more patients will die from cancer.”

According to a group of cancer experts, the UK “lags far behind other countries around the world when it comes to consistency in cancer policy”.

They said countries like Denmark, France and Norway have consistent plans for the disease.

3:29 From June: NHS struggling to meet cancer targets

Mark Lawler, lead author of the paper published in the journal Lancet Oncology and chair of the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership, said: “Cancer care in the UK is at a pivotal point.

“It is simply incomprehensible that a country like ours does not have a dedicated cancer plan. The current administration may have inherited this problem from its predecessor, but it is a time bomb.

“Our research shows that countries with dedicated cancer treatment plans and consistent implementation of policies have higher survival rates.

“If there was ever a time to act and ensure the UK leads the way in cancer treatment, it is now.”

The latest figures from NHS England show that around 76.3% of patients admitted to urgent care in June with suspected cancer were diagnosed or ruled out within 28 days – exceeding the target of 75%.

However, this goal has only been achieved for the fourth time since it was introduced in the fall of 2021.

In June, the proportion of patients in England who waited less than 62 days after being referred for urgent care or seeing a specialist for suspected cancer to receive their first definitive cancer treatment was 67.4%, up from May but still well below the target of 85%.

The commentary article suggests that this means “more than one in three people are waiting more than 62 days for essential cancer treatment,” putting them “at increased risk of dying needlessly from the disease.”

Experts also stressed that the UK was “at risk of losing its global reputation for cancer research”.

“We are at the bottom of the rankings for cancer treatment and delays in cancer treatment remain shockingly high,” said co-author Professor Pat Price, co-founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign.

“Any action [the government] “New cancer treatment plans that can get us out of this predicament must be a top priority.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said the Government was determined to change the length of time cancer patients have to wait for treatment.

“As part of our mission to build back the NHS, we will meet all cancer waiting time targets within five years to improve cancer survival rates and double the number of MRI and CT scanners to ensure patients do not wait longer than necessary,” they said.

“We have also commissioned Lord Darzi to establish the state of the National Health Service and his findings will inform our ten-year plan to fundamentally reform the NHS.”

