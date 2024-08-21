Pakistani man faces cyber terrorism charges for false post about UK riots | Cybercrime News





The man is accused of claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was a suspect in a stabbing attack that killed three girls.

A Pakistani man has appeared in court charged with cyber-terrorism after he allegedly spread false information on a clickbait website believed to have sparked anti-immigrant riots in Britain.

Farhan Asif was charged with publishing an article on the Channel3Now website falsely claiming a Muslim asylum seeker was behind a knife attack that killed three girls, aged six, seven and nine, at a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance and yoga class in Southport.

British authorities have blamed days of rioting, which targeted mosques, hotels housing refugees, police stations and other buildings, on misinformation spread online.

“He is a 31-year-old software engineer with no journalistic credentials other than running the Channel3Now website, which has become his source of income,” a senior official with Pakistan's federal investigative agency told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Initial investigation revealed that his sole intention was to make money through clickbait content.

Asif appeared before a Lahore district court on Wednesday and was charged with cyber terrorism. He was remanded in custody for a day, the official added.

The article containing the false information was published on Channel3Now hours after the attack and was widely quoted in posts circulating on social media.

misinformation campaign

Unrest and rioting have erupted in dozens of towns and cities across Britain since the stabbings on July 29, with authorities blaming the far right for stoking the unrest.

Axel Rudakubana, who is charged with murder and attempted murder in the stabbing incident, was born in Britain to parents from Rwanda, a predominantly Christian country.

False claims about the suspect's origins have given his name as Ali al-Shaqati, but there is no official source for this name.

Mark Owen Jones, an assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Doha, said he tracked at least 27 million exposures in just one day after the stabbing incident on X. [on social media] For posts that state or assume that the attacker is Muslim, an immigrant, a refugee, or a foreigner.

There were also false claims that the suspect had arrived in the UK in 2023 on a small boat, with influencer Andrew Tate posting a video on X claiming the girls had been attacked by illegal immigrants who had arrived on a boat in Southport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/21/pakistani-man-faces-cyber-terror-charge-over-false-posts-linked-to-uk-riots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos