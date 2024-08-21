The US economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than expected





Raymond James Investment Management's Matt Orton explains why he's bullish on the U.S. economy on “Mornings with Maria.”

U.S. job growth over most of the past year has been significantly weaker than expected, according to new data released Wednesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics revised down its total count of jobs created in the year through March by 818,000, as part of its annual preliminary review of payroll data. That suggests the economy added an average of 174,000 jobs per month during that period, down from the previous estimate of 242,000. On a monthly basis, that’s about 68,000 fewer jobs.

This is the largest downward revision since 2009.

“The labor market appears weaker than expected,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “A deterioration in the labor market will allow the Fed to emphasize both sides of its dual mandate, and investors should expect the Fed to prepare markets for a rate cut at the September meeting.”

US JOB GROWTH SLOWS TO 114,000 IN JULY AS UNEMPLOYMENT RISES UNEXPECTEDLY

More than 75 employers take resumes and chat with potential new employees at a job fair in Lake Forest, Calif., on Feb. 21. (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The revised data comes mainly from unemployment tax returns that employers are required to complete. The figure, which is preliminary, could be updated when the government releases the final figure in February 2025.

Professional and business services accounted for almost half of the downward revision. Significant downward revisions were also seen in other sectors, including manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and information.

Federal Reserve officials are closely watching for signs that the labor market is beginning to crack in the face of high interest rates.

INTEREST RATE CUTS ARE ON THE HORIZON, BUT HIGH MORTGAGE RATES COULD LAST

Markets began to worry about the state of the labor market after the worse-than-expected July jobs report showed employers added just 114,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 4.3%.

The rise in unemployment has triggered the Sahm rule, a measure used to give an early signal of a recession. The rule states that a recession is likely when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate is at least half a percentage point higher than its 12-month low.

A construction worker digs in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17. (Allison Joyce/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Over the past three months, the unemployment rate has averaged 4.13%, 0.63 percentage points higher than the 3.5% rate recorded in July 2023. The Sahm rule has successfully predicted every recession since 1970.

“The Fed will see these revisions as yet another reason to put an interest rate reduction plan in place,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. “The June dot plot, which showed that most FOMC members believed that only a quarter-percentage point or two cuts would likely be appropriate by year-end, looks pretty dated after this release.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Investors widely expect the Fed to cut rates at its next meeting on September 18. About 67% think the Fed will make a standard 25 basis point cut, while 32.5% expect a deeper half-point cut.

