UK weather: Met Office issues yellow wind warning as 60mph gusts could bring 'dangerous conditions' | UK News





The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds, with gusts of up to 60mph expected to bring “dangerous conditions” to parts of the UK.

Severe weather conditions are expected across parts of north Wales, northern England and southern Scotland from 1am to 9am on Thursday.

Another yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for western Scotland, which comes into effect on Wednesday morning and lasts until 8am on Thursday.

Forecasters said some areas, including Glasgow, could see 75 to 100mm (3 to 4 inches) of rain over the next 24 hours, with “up to 150mm (6 inches)” possible on hillsides.

This may result in difficult driving conditions, travel disruption, and flooding in some areas.

Image: Wind warning for Thursday. Photo: Met Office Image: Rain warning until 8am on Thursday. Photo: Met Office

The weather service warned that strong winds on Thursday would make things even more complicated, with “gusts likely to be strong enough to knock down a few currently leafy trees.”

“Very strong southwesterly winds are expected early Thursday morning, shifting to west in the morning,” the weather service said in an update on its website.

“Gusts of up to 50mph are expected to be fairly widespread, with gusts of up to 60mph possible in exposed areas, including roads and bridges in north Wales and roads over the highlands of northern England and southern Scotland.”

People living in coastal areas were urged to “stay safe” and “be aware of large waves”, and forecasters said winds could disrupt travel and cause power outages.

The National Weather Service says the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto, which struck the North Atlantic last week, will bring rainy and windy weather.

Hurricane Ernesto is affecting the UK's weather.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said the rain in Scotland would be “slow-moving” before windy conditions worsened.

“It's expected to be windy with rain, with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour expected along the Irish Sea coast and western Scotland,” he said.

“Combined with spring tides, this could lead to hazardous coastal conditions before winds begin to taper off later on Thursday.”

The public holiday weekend is expected to start unsettled with rain slowly fading away, but after that it is expected to be calm and dry for most areas.

