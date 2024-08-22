2024 Mercedes-AMG G63 | UK Review





From a distance, it’s easy to wonder if Mercedes has lost its way when it comes to meeting customer demand. The latest four-cylinder C63 E Performance, which arrived to almost universal dismay, is a clear example. But in May, the company announced it was scrapping its entire EV platform, because the future models it was supposed to sit on—the replacement EQE and EQS—have failed to meet Mercedes’s sales projections in their current form. Is this a symptom of a broader battery-electric slowdown? Sure. But it could also be that the company is paying too little attention to what buyers actually want, and failing to live up to its cheerful hopes of selling them what they might need.

Look much closer—namely, at arm’s length from the latest Mercedes-AMG G63, a car that packs both a 585-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and the confidence of a WWE wrestler—and you’ll realize that assessment is probably completely off the mark. The latest version of the famous Gelendewagen looks like the perfect embodiment of a buyer’s wettest dreams, whether you like it or not. It’s as loud and powerful as a helicopter gunship, as flashy and fragrant as a Bel Air flower shop, as eye-catching as a Banksy mural, and incredibly expensive to buy and operate. You’ll probably hate yourself for liking it.

It’s fair to say that the acceptable period of liking a G63 is longer than ever. If there’s a lesson to be learned from the lackluster sales of models like the EQE and EQS (assuming Mercedes pulls one out), it’s that cars without personality are hard to like. Partly because of its long history and partly because it’s made of side exhaust pipes that don’t make sense in the real world, the modern G-Wagen oozes personality from the wing mirrors. Sure, some of that personality might seem objectionable when confined to Kensington High Street. But when compared to your neighbour’s VW ID.4, you can’t help but bow down and be thankful that someone can still tie a V8 to a separate chassis and call it gold.

That doesn’t mean the G-Class isn’t moving with the times. In fact, this generational change in nomenclature has been happening for just six years. Before that, it took Mercedes 30 years to move the body-on-frame mountain closer to what it is today. The main purpose of the recent major overhaul was to perfect the Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology, or as you and I call it, the electric G-Wagen. Early rumors suggest it’s pretty good. But as long as the G63 exists, other versions of the G-Class are just sideshows. Globally, it’s the best-selling car and still sets the temperature.

If so, it’s good to see that it’s the best iteration to date. That’s partly due to the introduction of some new tech, but it’s remarkable how little Mercedes-AMG has muddied the waters of the G-Class (especially since the C63). If it had taken the wrong approach, the company might have been rambling on about what the G63 could be. Instead — in stark contrast to its efforts elsewhere — its idea of ​​what it should be seems sharply focused. So you get a new mild-hybrid status (like the 48-volt architecture and integrated starter-generator) but you won’t really notice its modest assistance when you get moving. Or a way to distract from the gruff V8 that somehow retains a variation on the Thunder-God soundtrack that we thought had been lost forever to particulate filters and guardian states.

Immersing yourself in the G63’s noise and incredible surge is still part of the core experience. Ultimately, with 627lb ft of torque on offer, you don’t need to shove the pedals in a size 9. But when you feel like a bishop on the beach, you’ll often find yourself up to your ankles in something fun. It’s the same guilt-free pleasure that a Land Rover Defender with its various V8 engines chases, but driving a G-Class is a reminder of where the bar for SUV-based stupidity currently stands. The forthcoming OCTA will struggle to emulate the G63’s zany fun factor.

Especially since the competition has gone one step further with the hydraulic interconnection of their adaptive dampers. The lean-suppressing nature of the AMG Active Ride Control system has allowed the G-Wagens’ conventional anti-roll bars to be eliminated, giving them far greater bandwidth for suspension tuning. But again, there’s nothing crude or tactless about the implementation. In Comfort mode, the G63 still rides on 22-inch wheels and sashays down the road like a puzzle. It’s no longer defined as a separate chassis, but it definitely owns one. It snarls heavily over bumps like a Ross Kemp sprinting over a farm fence, but what sets this G-Class apart from all others is its progressive, impressively subtle management of its high-profile body.

Fundamentally, the payoff is a better-driving, more controllable and smarter G63. But even in Sport mode, the effect is refreshingly low-key. So while it changes direction more adeptly, we’re not talking about the way G-Wagens behave or the heightened dynamics that don’t match its 2,753kg weight. This is like a big, refined British block you’d be hesitant to throw on a B-road. It’s just better and less stressful to steer when you’re pushing. And even when it’s clearly trying, it rejects the tedious sporty tag that most fast SUVs usually carry. It wants to be solid and lively, even if it’s a little sharper and quicker to turn. It does both, to a degree that no previous G63 has done.

Otherwise, it’s mostly the same. We didn’t get a chance to sample it off-road, but there’s no reason to think its power has been diminished. Quite the contrary. The interior has been given a light overhaul, with the main focus being the installation of an updated (and much sharper) 12.3-inch display, which is also a touchscreen for the first time. That’s a good thing, since Mercedes has never been good at making infotainment controllers. In particular, the G-Wagens’ utilitarian pedigree means that it retains far more physical buttons than most Mercedes. Perhaps the manufacturer hasn’t treaded the line between soft-touch luxury and angular solidity quite as cleverly as Land Rover. But why bother? The LED lighting, Nappa leather-clad strategy has steered the G63 to a position where admirers will patiently wait for the chance to fork out $200,000 to own one. It’s only natural that real improvements, befitting a car that people like for what it is, seem incremental and sustained. Mercedes makes it look easy. It should try more often.

Specifications | 2024 MERCEDES-AMG G63 MAGNO EDITION

Engine: 3982cc V8, twin turbo Transmission: 9-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Power (hp): 585@6,000rpm (+20hp, MHEV) Torque (lb ft): 627@2,500-3,500rpm 0-62mph: 4.4 seconds Top speed: 137mph (limited) Weight: 2,753kg (EU) MPG: 19.1 CO2: 338g/km Price: 184,595 (216,085 as tested)

