New data shows that U.S. job growth was much weaker than initially expected





CNN —

U.S. job growth over most of the past year has been significantly weaker than initially expected, according to new data released Wednesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary annual review of employment data suggests there were 818,000 fewer jobs in March of this year than initially reported.

Each year, the BLS reviews data from its monthly business payroll survey and then compares the March employment level to those measured by the quarterly Census of Employment and Payrolls program.

The preliminary data mark the largest downward revision since 2009 and show that the labor market was not as hot as initially thought. However, employment growth remained historically strong.

Spread over the previous year, the average monthly job gain from April 2023 to March 2024 was 173,500 versus nearly 242,000, according to an analysis of BLS data.

It’s important for markets to remember that these aren’t job losses, but simply that the number of jobs has never been higher, Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FwdBonds, wrote in a note Wednesday. The economy apparently didn’t need these lost ghost workers, as strong real consumer spending has fueled very strong demand. [economic] growth in the second half of last year.

Downward adjustments were limited to the private sector, with almost half in the professional and business services sector (revised down by 358,000, or 1.6%). Other sectors showing large negative changes included information industry (down 68,000, or 2.3%), leisure and hospitality (down 150,000, or 0.9%) and manufacturing (down 115,000, or -0.9%).

The estimates released Wednesday by the Labor Ministry after an unusual delay of more than half an hour are preliminary and will not be finalized until February 2025.

While Wednesday’s revision won’t change the monthly employment data for now, it is another key indicator of the overall health and activity of the U.S. labor market. Job growth has fallen more than expected in recent months, making the situation even more precarious for the Federal Reserve and its assessment of interest rate cuts.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium. Economists and analysts say the revisions will likely put additional pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy.

This could be the wake-up call for Powell and [Fed policymakers] that they need to commit to making reductions and providing more explicit guidance, Michael Block, co-founder and chief strategy officer at AgentSmyth, told CNN.

Wednesday's preliminary downward revision was expected, economists said, noting that the lagging but much more accurate Quarterly Census of Employment and Payrolls, or QCEW, showed a slower pace of job creation than the more timely but less comprehensive monthly employment surveys and estimates (*more on this methodology and the revision process later).

Still, the magnitude of the preliminary revision is somewhat surprising, said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. He attributed that to the way the BLS attempts to capture the creation of new businesses and the closure of establishments (known as the birth-death model).

The pandemic had a seismic impact on the US economy and labor market, and its repercussions continue to this day. New job applications have skyrocketed, but births have been accompanied by deaths, and the BLS model overestimated new business creation and underestimated deaths, Sweet told CNN.

In that regard, it's really just a matter of counting and measuring rather than a warning sign about the health of the labor market, Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, told CNN.

160 million people are employed, Slok said. Telling me that over the last 12 months it wasn't 160 million, but only 159.2 million doesn't change much about how the Fed and financial markets view the economy.

Other economists cautioned that Wednesday's numbers are still preliminary (final benchmark revisions will be released alongside the January jobs report in February 2025), and that while the QCEW captures some of the impact of the recent immigration surge, it may not fully reflect undocumented workers.

While that retrospective look suggests that job growth slowed a bit earlier than expected, the labor market was strong at the time, Sweet said. And it still has good fundamentals today, he added, noting that the unemployment rate rose because more people were looking for work (as opposed to more layoffs) and employment-to-population ratios remain high.

“I think the key is really going to be employment in August,” Sweet said, noting that the next jobs report is due in a few weeks.

Economic data are revised frequently, particularly as more complete information becomes available, to provide a clearer and more accurate picture of the dynamics at play.

One of the most illustrative examples is the BLS labor market data, and in particular the all-important employment report.

The BLS's monthly labor market snapshot consists of two surveys: one of households (which provides demographic data and feeds into the all-important unemployment rate) and one of businesses (designed to measure employment, hours, and earnings).

This latest survey of establishments is responsible for monthly estimates of the number of jobs created or lost.

It's important to note the estimates part of this: this is a survey after all, albeit a fairly robust one (the BLS surveys well over 100,000 businesses and government agencies, representing about 629,000 individual jobsites).

When the jobs report that moves the market is released, that initial estimate is often based on incomplete data and will therefore be revised twice in the two subsequent jobs reports as the BLS receives more information.

In addition to the survey, the BLS also incorporates a methodology to attempt to capture employment activity in new businesses and those that have closed.

Even so, the monthly figures are not final and completely exhaustive.

That's where the annual benchmark revisions come in. And the first part of that process is what happened on Wednesday.

Each year, the BLS conducts annual benchmark revisions to replace these sample-based employment estimates with more complete employment counts as recorded in the QCEW.

The QCEW provides a more comprehensive reading of the number of businesses, employees and wages at the state, regional and county levels because it draws this data from quarterly tax reports that businesses submit to their states.

Given this process, the QCEW comes with a significant delay: data for the first quarter of 2024 was also released on Wednesday and showed that in March 2024, national employment rose to 153.6 million, an increase of 1.3% over the past year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/21/economy/bls-jobs-revisions/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos