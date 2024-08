The RSPB has announced that one of Britain's largest and rarest spider species is returning. | Spider

One of Britain's rarest and largest spider species has reportedly returned to a nature reserve.

According to the conservation charity RSPB, populations of wetland spiders in Britain have been steadily increasing since they were nearly extinct in the past century, and this year their numbers are at an all-time high.

Penn raft spiders are famous for their amazing nursery webs, which can grow up to 25 cm (10 in) long and have leg spans of up to 7 cm (2.5 in).

The RSPB said the giant spiders' comeback was the result of conservation efforts to reintroduce them to suitable areas of restored habitat.

The project was a collaboration between Suffolk and Sussex Wildlife Trust, the Nature Conservation Authority, the Broads Trust, the RSPB and the British Arachnological Society.

Conservationists say the species' rarity is largely due to the extensive destruction and degradation of the lowland wetland habitats on which it depends. However, the introduction of spiders to sites on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads has increased the sustainable population required for the species to thrive. Recent surveys estimate that the total number of female Penn Raft spiders is now just under 4,000.

The RSPB said its reserve teams across the RSPB’s Mid-Yare reserve, including Strumpshaw Fen, Buckenham Marshes and Cantley Marshes, had been sensitively restoring grazing wetlands. These efforts provided spiders with a rich food and ideal plant mix.

In addition to its unique size, this spider is recognizable by the white or cream colored stripes along its dorsal surface. A semi-aquatic ambush predator, this spider has tiny hairs on its legs that allow it to detect even the slightest vibrations on the water surface, allowing it to hunt effectively. Its diet consists of insects, including dragonfly larvae, other spiders, tadpoles, and fish.

Many people will be happy to know that these giant spiders are harmless and pose no threat to humans.

Experts said the project’s success showed the importance of conservation efforts to restore species. RSPB ecologist Jane Sears said: “The RSPB has played a key role in the reintroduction of this spider and we must restore, manage and protect wetland habitats to ensure a future for this species and many others.

