Taxpayers fund Chinese opera by providing foreign aid to areas richer than Britain.





The revelations have been called a reversal of Robin Hood policy and have fueled calls to reform foreign aid rules to end the misuse of public funds.

The move comes after Labour pledged in its manifesto that international development spending would return to 0.7% of GDP as soon as financial resources were available.

A report by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) found that grants were given to 13 projects in eight areas that are wealthier than some parts of the UK.

The study identifies the area by comparing recent GDP per capita with GDP per capita in the Northern Ireland local government areas of Ards and North Down (one of the poorest areas in England).

Five projects were conducted in China, two in Mexico and one in Malaysia.

Mark Tovey, the report's author, said: “It's a reversal of Robin Hood's policy of taxing hard-working people in Britain to fund projects in wealthier regions overseas.

We urgently need to reassess our priorities to ensure that British taxpayers’ money is helping the world’s poorest people, particularly by tackling infectious diseases, ending hunger and lifting those who desperately need help out of poverty.

Just over £200,000 was spent on the project to support the all-female Shanghai opera production from November 2018 to February 2022.

Guangzhou, China's largest city, has an average GDP per capita of 19,520, similar to Redbridge and Waltham Forest, northeast of London.

The GDP per capita of Az and North Down is 17,635.

