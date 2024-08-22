



The UK government's £3.1m package to tackle poverty will ultimately benefit us all, the Africa minister said.

Lord Collins of Highbury visited the National Biomedical Research Institute in the Democratic Republic of Congo to pledge a donation to help stop the spread of the disease formerly known as monkeypox.

The UK is bracing for potential cases of the new variant of MPOX after Sweden reported its first case of the more virulent variant in Europe last week.

Health officials said plans are underway to deal with a possible outbreak in the country, and they will ensure health workers are aware of symptoms and have access to rapid testing.

However, European health authorities have decided not to tighten border controls, judging that the risk of a global outbreak remains low.

Thailand has reported its first suspected case of a new, more dangerous strain of M. pox in a European traveler.

A cargo ship in Argentina has been quarantined after its first suspected case of empoxvirus infection, according to the Ministry of Health, after a crew member developed cyst-like skin lesions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency over the new outbreak of empoxin in several African countries, with at least three cases reported so far outside the continent.

How did the UK cope with the last outbreak?

Before spring 2022, cases in the UK were mainly linked to travel to West or Central Africa.

But in May of that year, sustained transmission of the virus was confirmed in the UK, with a large outbreak occurring primarily among gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

In the UK, the vaccination programme began in the summer of 2022 and ended in July of the following year.

According to the UKHSA, 3,732 confirmed and highly probable cases of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection were reported in the UK up to 31 December 2022. There were 286 cases reported in 2023 and up to 31 July this year.

Of these, 269 were living in the UK, with 116 believed to have contracted the virus in the UK and 82 believed to have contracted it outside the UK.

UK pledges $3.1 million to Democratic Republic of Congo to block Mpox

Sir Collins said during his visit to Kinshasa: Working with our partners and leveraging the expertise and dedication of Congolese scientists, including the world-class research centres in the DRC I visited, our support will play a vital role in ensuring global health security for all.

By protecting the health and wellbeing of communities across the DRC and containing these outbreaks, we reduce the risk of the disease spreading further, which ultimately benefits us all.

According to the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development, the cash assistance package, in partnership with UNICEF, will benefit more than 4.4 million people in already affected areas.

Where was the first Mpox case discovered in Europe?

First case of a new, highly contagious mpox strain detected in Europe

Experts say the new variant is linked to more severe disease and higher mortality rates than the variant that caused the global MERS pandemic in 2022.

Swedish health authorities announced on Thursday that there was one confirmed case of clade 1b.

The national health agency said one patient was treated in Stockholm and that the person was believed to have been infected while visiting Africa.

Thailand officials are monitoring 43 people who came into contact with mpox patients

Authorities are monitoring 43 people who may have come into contact with the patient.

“We did tests and they definitely have mpox and definitely not Clade 2,” Thongchai said, according to AFP.

We are confident that this person has the Clade 1 mutation, but we will need to wait another two days for final lab results.

Thailand previously detected 800 cases of clade 2 strains, but no cases of clade 1 or clade 1b strains.

Meanwhile, the European traveller has been quarantined and laboratory tests are underway to identify the strain.

Thailand's disease control director-general Thongchai Kiratihatayakorn speaks at a news conference after the first suspected case of the new, more dangerous mpox strain was reported in Bangkok (AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization emphasizes that mpox is not a new coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO) officials stressed that epoxide is not a new COVID-19.

The explanation comes as authorities say they know how to control the spread of the new variant, whether it's an old one or a new one.

“Together we can tackle mphox, and together we must tackle it,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press briefing.

Thailand detects first suspected case of dangerous mpox strain in European traveller

Thailand has reported its first suspected case of a new, more dangerous strain of empoxin in a European traveler.

The patient, a 66-year-old man, arrived from an unnamed African country on August 14 and is believed to have been infected with the more virulent and contagious Clade 1 variant, which the World Health Organization warned about last week.

Authorities said the man had minimal contact with others after arriving in Thailand and sought medical attention the next day.

Thongchai Kiratihatayakorn, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Reuters that there is a very short window of time after getting off a plane during which people could come into contact with others.

He arrived around 6pm and went to the hospital the next day, August 15th, to see the doctor.

The map shows the rapid spread of the Mpox Clade 1 variant.

Watch: New deadly mpox strain likely already in UK, disease expert says

EU, WHO warns against mpox border controls

European health authorities have decided not to impose border controls because the risk of an Empox outbreak worldwide is still considered low.

The Health and Safety Committee (HSC) has confirmed that the current situation does not pose a public health emergency in Europe.

The spokesperson added: “HSC members agreed on the importance of a closely coordinated approach and the need to continue to monitor the situation very closely.

Although it recommends vaccination for certain risk groups, the committee has ruled out expanding vaccination to the general public for now.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in Africa a global emergency,

